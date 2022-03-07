All Quadcrasher locations in Fortnite chapter 3, season 1

Vehicles have been a core part of the gameplay experience in Fortnite, even before the introduction of cars. Fortnite fans could roam around the map with Golf Carts and Quadcrashers, but they’ve been off the map for a while.

But Quadcrashers were added back to the game with Chapter Three, season one, and there are plenty of them around the map. Players who enjoy looting the edges of the map can catch up with the storm with the help of Quadcrashers. Here’s where you can find them.

Where can you find Quadcrashers in Fortnite?

Quadcrashers are relatively evenly distributed around the map. There are three Quadcrashers in Chonker’s Speedway and another three in Rocky Reels.

Players landing around the north top corner of the map can check out the close perimeters of Covert Cavern and Logjam Lumberyard. There are a total of 10 Quadcrashers in this region and players can find even more of them if they start moving toward Tilted Towers from Covert Cavern.

When it comes to other parts of the map, there are four Quadcrashers in Greasy Groove and three close to Daily Bugle. Wherever you go on the map, except for Sanctuary, the chances of you running into a Quadcrasher will be relatively high.

The best part about Quadcrashers is that they mostly come in pairs, meaning if you find one, a second will likely be just around the corner.