All potential collaborations included in the Fortnite collab survey

Through collaborations and designing its own skins, Fortnite built itself a metaverse filled with characters that evolve with the game’s storyline. Not only do collaborations allow Fortnite players to enjoy the franchises they’re familiar with from real life in the game, but it’s also a decent marketing chance for all parties involved.

While companies get to promote their products or intellectual properties (IPs) inside Fortnite, the game gets to expand its audience. Fortnite has been involved in many collaborations, including Marvel, DC Comics, Artists, and various other IPs. The list is likely to grow over the coming years as Epic considers many possible candidates for upcoming collaborations.

A survey featuring collaboration candidates was sent out to Fortnite content creators recently, and here are all the potential names that might get their time under the spotlight in Fortnite.

Clothing, Fashion, and Lifestyle brands ACNE Bershka Calvin Klein Diesel Element Ellesse GAP Golf Wang Guess Kappa Maui Jim Nike Palace Paul and Shark Pink Ray-Ban Timex Vans Warby Parker Zara

Products, Publications, and Brands Alfa Romeo Aston Martin Bentley BMW Buick Chevrolet Complex Daily Mail Dodge Ford Infiniti Jaguar Lexus Maserati McLaren Onewheel Rolls-Royce Tesla TMobile Wireless Tomorrowland

Cartoons and Anime Aggretsuko Arcane Avatar: The Last Airbender Batman Beetlejuice Blade Runner – Black Lotus Bleach Bluey Gundam Build Divers Jujutsu Kaisen Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Neon Genesis Evangelion Platinum End Princess Mononoke Spider-Man Spy x Family The Devil is a Part-Timer The Legend of Korra Wonder Egg Priority Yasuke

Musical Artists A$AP Rocky Anderson .Paak Blueface BoA BTS Camila Cabello Chance The Rapper Diplo Electric Light Orchestra Foo Fighters Gorillaz Imagine Dragons NLE Choppa Olivia Rodrigo Pharell Williams Red Hot Chili Peppers Rihanna The Rolling Stones Travis Barker YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Video Game Characters Banjo and Kazooie Batman Chris Redfield (Resident Evil) CJ (GTA) David (Dead by Daylight) Donkey Kong Dwight (Dead by Daylight) Glamrock Freddy (FNAF) Guile (Street Fighter) Hero (Dragon Warrior) Iron Fist Alexander (Elden Ring) Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil) Legion (Dead by Daylight) Marcus Fenix (Gears of War) Melina (Elden Ring) Monty (FNAF) Peach (Mario Bros) T-51b Power Armor (Fallout) Triss Merigold (The Witcher) Vanessa (FNAF)

Celebrities Adam Sandler Arnold Schwarzenegger Brie Larson Chris Hemsworth Elliot Page Iliza Shlesinger Jack Black Jerry Seinfeld Karl Urban Kevin Hart Michael B. Jordan Michaela Jae Rodrigues MJ Rodriguez Nicole Maines Robert Downey Jr. RuPaul Ryan Reynolds Sarah Silverman Tom Holland Zendaya

TV Shows American Horror Sroty Andor Buffy the Vampire Slayer Chucky Dragon Ball Z Henry Danger Hit Monkey How I Met Your Mother Love, Death + Robots My Hero Academia Pokémon Riverdale She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Star Wars: Visions Steven Universe The Flintstones The Joy of Painting The Mandalorian Titans Umbrella Academy

Comic Book, Anime, and Manga Characters Bardock (Dragon Ball Z) Cable Deathstroke Devil Dinosaur Electro (Spider-Man) Galvatron (Transformers) Iroh (Avatar: The Last Airbender) Jonathan Joestar (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) Kefla (Dragon Ball Super) King Shark (Batman) Launch (Dragon Ball) Lucy Heartfilia (Fairy Tail) Monkey D Luffy (One Piece) Robin Rock Lee (Naruto) Rogue (X-Men) Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto) Scarecrow (Batman) Scorpion (Spider-Man) Silver Surfer

Streamers, Influencers, and YouTubers Addison Rae Alixxa Baby Ariel CoryxKenshin Gigi Hadid Jacob Jorgelsaac115 Kizuna AI Lachlan Lazarbeam Loren Gray Loserfruit Machaizelli Kahey (MacDoesIt) MsAshRocks pgod Pow3r Tfue Trymacs Vshojo Wolfiez