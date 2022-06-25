 All potential collaborations included in the Fortnite collab survey - Dot Esports

All potential collaborations included in the Fortnite collab survey

What is this, a movie premiere?

Image via Epic Games

Through collaborations and designing its own skins, Fortnite built itself a metaverse filled with characters that evolve with the game’s storyline. Not only do collaborations allow Fortnite players to enjoy the franchises they’re familiar with from real life in the game, but it’s also a decent marketing chance for all parties involved.

While companies get to promote their products or intellectual properties (IPs) inside Fortnite, the game gets to expand its audience. Fortnite has been involved in many collaborations, including Marvel, DC Comics, Artists, and various other IPs. The list is likely to grow over the coming years as Epic considers many possible candidates for upcoming collaborations.

A survey featuring collaboration candidates was sent out to Fortnite content creators recently, and here are all the potential names that might get their time under the spotlight in Fortnite.

Clothing, Fashion, and Lifestyle brands
ACNE
Bershka
Calvin Klein
Diesel
Element
Ellesse
GAP
Golf Wang
Guess
Kappa
Maui Jim
Nike
Palace
Paul and Shark
Pink
Ray-Ban
Timex
Vans
Warby Parker
Zara
Products, Publications, and Brands
Alfa Romeo
Aston Martin
Bentley
BMW
Buick
Chevrolet
Complex
Daily Mail
Dodge
Ford
Infiniti
Jaguar
Lexus
Maserati
McLaren
Onewheel
Rolls-Royce
Tesla
TMobile Wireless
Tomorrowland
Cartoons and Anime
Aggretsuko
Arcane
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Batman
Beetlejuice
Blade Runner – Black Lotus
Bleach
Bluey
Gundam Build Divers
Jujutsu Kaisen
Mobile Suit Gundam 00
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Platinum End
Princess Mononoke
Spider-Man
Spy x Family
The Devil is a Part-Timer
The Legend of Korra
Wonder Egg Priority
Yasuke
Musical Artists
A$AP Rocky
Anderson .Paak
Blueface
BoA
BTS
Camila Cabello
Chance The Rapper
Diplo
Electric Light Orchestra
Foo Fighters
Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
NLE Choppa
Olivia Rodrigo
Pharell Williams
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Rihanna
The Rolling Stones
Travis Barker
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Video Game Characters
Banjo and Kazooie
Batman
Chris Redfield (Resident Evil)
CJ (GTA)
David (Dead by Daylight)
Donkey Kong
Dwight (Dead by Daylight)
Glamrock Freddy (FNAF)
Guile (Street Fighter)
Hero (Dragon Warrior)
Iron Fist Alexander (Elden Ring)
Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil)
Legion (Dead by Daylight)
Marcus Fenix (Gears of War)
Melina (Elden Ring)
Monty (FNAF)
Peach (Mario Bros)
T-51b Power Armor (Fallout)
Triss Merigold (The Witcher)
Vanessa (FNAF)
Celebrities
Adam Sandler
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Brie Larson
Chris Hemsworth
Elliot Page
Iliza Shlesinger
Jack Black
Jerry Seinfeld
Karl Urban
Kevin Hart
Michael B. Jordan
Michaela Jae Rodrigues
MJ Rodriguez
Nicole Maines
Robert Downey Jr.
RuPaul
Ryan Reynolds
Sarah Silverman
Tom Holland
Zendaya
TV Shows
American Horror Sroty
Andor
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Chucky
Dragon Ball Z
Henry Danger
Hit Monkey
How I Met Your Mother
Love, Death + Robots
My Hero Academia
Pokémon
Riverdale
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Star Wars: Visions
Steven Universe
The Flintstones
The Joy of Painting
The Mandalorian
Titans
Umbrella Academy
Comic Book, Anime, and Manga Characters
Bardock (Dragon Ball Z)
Cable
Deathstroke
Devil Dinosaur
Electro (Spider-Man)
Galvatron (Transformers)
Iroh (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
Jonathan Joestar (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)
Kefla (Dragon Ball Super)
King Shark (Batman)
Launch (Dragon Ball)
Lucy Heartfilia (Fairy Tail)
Monkey D Luffy (One Piece)
Robin
Rock Lee (Naruto)
Rogue (X-Men)
Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto)
Scarecrow (Batman)
Scorpion (Spider-Man)
Silver Surfer
Streamers, Influencers, and YouTubers
Addison Rae
Alixxa
Baby Ariel
CoryxKenshin
Gigi Hadid
Jacob
Jorgelsaac115
Kizuna AI
Lachlan
Lazarbeam
Loren Gray
Loserfruit
Machaizelli Kahey (MacDoesIt)
MsAshRocks
pgod
Pow3r
Tfue
Trymacs
Vshojo
Wolfiez
Pop Culture Characters or Brands
Anakin Skywalker
Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)
Buzz Lightyear
C-3PO (Star Wars)
Carth Onasi (Star Wars)
Indiana Jones
Jerry Smith (Rick and Morty)
Kreia (Star Wars)
Lando Calrissian (Star Wars)
Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes)
Mickey Mouse
Montgomery Scott (Star Trek)
R2-D2
Rocky Balboa
Samurai Jack
Shere Khan (Jungle Book)
Spongebob
Stitch
Wesley Crusher (Star Trek)
Zaalbar (Star Wars)