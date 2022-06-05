All mythic weapon locations in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Mythic weapons are some of the most powerful tools in Fortnite. Compared to the other weapons in the game, they deal more damage, giving players an advantage over others that may not have mythic weapons in their loadouts.

Throughout the latest Fornite seasons, mythic weapons were generally guarded by bosses. Players needed to defeat these bosses to get their hands on mythic weapons. Though defeating bosses wasn’t that hard of a task, the competition made securing mythic weapons hard. There would naturally be other players after the mythic weapons, meaning you also had to battle against other players during a boss encounter.

Epic Games has decided to distribute mythic weapons differently in Chapter Three, season three, however. There are a total of four mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three, and here’s how you can get them.

All mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three

Striker Pump Shotgun Damage: 120 Headshot Damage: 222 Magazine Size: Five Fire rate: 0.65 Reload Time: 4.75 seconds

Heavy Sniper Rifle Damage: 138 Headshot Damage: 207 Magazine Size: One Fire Rate: 0.33 Reload Time: 3.4 seconds

Auto Shotgun Damage: 98.40 Headshot Damage: 172.2 Magazine Size: 8 Fire Rate: 1.5 Reload Time: 5.415 seconds

Ranger Assault Rifle Damage: 36 Headshot Damage: 54 Magazine Size: 25 Fire Rate: Four Reload Time: 2.375 seconds



Where to find mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter three, season three

To find a mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three, make your way to Reality Falls and find one of the giant purple flowers shown in the image below.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Destroy the flower with your pickaxe and collect the plant seeds. Use the seeds on the ground and plant them on the ground in Reality Falls. After you plant the seeds, a plant with fruits will appear.

At first, these fruits will contain uncommon loot. Ten minutes after planting the seeds, you’ll need to join another match and you’ll find wild weeds around your plant. Remove all the weeds and you’ll upgrade the loot on your plant from uncommon to rare.

This process can be repeated until your plant reaches mythic rarity and starts dropping mythic weapons. The waiting period will be significantly longer, however. The weeds appear in 10 minutes while upgrading your plant from uncommon to rare, but they’ll come back in 10 hours while upgrading from rare to epic.

Reaching mythic loot will probably take a few days and you can keep track of the timer by opening the map. There will be a “Sapling Status” section on the left part of the map, and the timer will be right below it.

How to get all mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three

