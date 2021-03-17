All mythic item locations in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season six went live on March 16 with an epic cinematic that concluded the Zero Crisis storyline of the last season.

Though Jones tried his hardest to save the Fortnite world, the aftermath of the explosion should take players on incredible journeys throughout the season. While the new story unfolds slowly, Fortnite players will be able to pass the time with recently added mechanics like hunting and crafting.

In addition to various changes, the competition to find the new mythic weapons in lobbies will be at an all-time high since there are only two of them available on the map as of the season’s first week.

In the right hands, mythic weapons can increase a player’s odds of winning by a decent margin. Going for these weapons will make you a target for other players, though, since you’ll need to survive through highly populated areas to get your hands on a mythic weapon.

Here’s where you can find all the mythic items in Fortnite Chapter Two, season six.

Where to find Spire Assassin’s Primal Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter Two, season six

You’ll need to defeat the Spire Assassin to claim her Primal Shotgun for yourself. The Spire Assassin roams around the center of the map in a new landmark called The Spire. While the top of the tower in the middle of the landmark looks like the perfect spot for a boss, the Spire Assassin usually prefers patrolling around the nearby buildings. She doesn’t have a fixed spawn in the landmark, but you’ll be able to locate it from a decent distance since her health bar will be visible through walls.

Spiral Assassin doesn’t actually use the Primal Shotgun unless you get too close to her. Keeping your distance will be ideal while fighting her since she can practically one-shot anyone without shields with the Primal Shotgun.

Where to find Spire Jumpboots in Fortnite Chapter Two, season six

To get your hands on a pair of the Spire Jumpboots, you’ll need to beat a Spire Guardian first. There are five of these guardians roaming around the map and each of them guards a tower located at the edges of the middle section of the map.

Spire Guardians may look like easy targets from a distance, but just like the Spire Assassin, they also have unique talents that make them quite challenging to take down. Once you take out a guardian, you’ll get an epic weapon alongside a glowing, dark orb. This orb isn’t lootable and you’ll only be able to pick it up from the ground.

Carrying the orb will disable your weapons and you’ll need to take it to the map’s center. You’ll be able to jump higher while holding the orb, which makes getting to the middle of the map easier. The light flowing around the orb will actually point you toward where you need to go. You’ll need to follow its directions to claim the Spire Jumpboots. The light will lead you to a shrine where you’ll insert the orb and it’ll drop a pair of Spire Jumpboots after a brief animation.

These kicks take up an inventory slot, but you won’t need to switch over to them to use the buff. Once you have the Spire Jumpboots in your inventory, you’ll be able to jump higher in the sky on your consecutive jumps. While your first jumps will be normal, your second and third jumps will be significantly higher.

Before taking on any of these bosses, you should do a little bit of looting to make sure you have enough materials and guns. There's a good chance there will be other players trying to challenge these bosses, meaning you might also want to try to take them out before claiming the mythic items.