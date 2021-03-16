All vaulted and unvaulted weapons and items in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

It’s that time of the year again. Fortnite Chapter two, season six releases today, following the explosive conclusion of the events of the season five Zero Crisis finale.

After launching the new season, stepping into the game for the first time, and playing through the conclusion of Agent Jones' mission, the aftermath of the event will slowly unfold. But with any new season comes changes to the game.

A few of Fortnite's weapons and items have been banished to the vault, while others have been taken out, according to recent leaks.

Here's the full list.

Vaulted weapons and items

Zero Point Fish

Thermal Fish

Unvaulted weapons and items

Pump Shotgun

This article will be updated when the full list of vaulted and unvaulted weapons has been unveiled.