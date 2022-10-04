All leaked weapons coming to Fortnite v22.10 (Fortnitemares)

The deep and gloomy mist begins enveloping the island, the full moon rises, ghostly figures begin roaming the island, and the island is teeming with jack-o’-lanterns. This all marks the beginning of the Fortnitemares event that is set to hit the live servers on Oct. 4 with update v22.10. Although Fortnitemares is primarily a cosmetic event packed with incredible skins and cosmetics, Epic Games won’t miss an opportunity to spin the current meta, and vault and unvault weapons for this annual event.

According to iFireMonkey, a Fortnite data miner, we’ll once again see Cobra DMR in all its editions—Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic, and it can be found in chests, drops, reality fruits, and vending machines.

Besides that, Goo Gun and Launchpad will be making a return too with the v22.10 update. Launchpad will, according to iFireMonkey, allow us to use it to launch in the air and deploy a glider. Goo Gun will, on the other hand, fire an adhesive substance that might slow us and explode after a short period of time.

New Goo Gun & Cobra DMR! pic.twitter.com/8nNb2uNFld — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 4, 2022

According to HYPEX, another Fortnite data miner, Grapple Gloves are also coming back to Fortnite, and they can be found in chests, floor loot, llamas, drops, and even legendary reality fruits.