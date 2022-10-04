All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v22.10 (Fortnitemares)

Fortnitemares is a seasonal Fortnite event happening during October to celebrate the spooky season of Halloween. This year’s update v22.10, which will bring about Fortnitemares and fresh spooky cosmetics, is set to release later on Oct. 3. While preparing for the update, Epic Games stumbled upon several mistakes, and the servers were down for roughly 11 eleven hours. This gave regular data miners like HYPEX a window of opportunity to dig out seasonal cosmetics and skins.
Since the theme of this update is, as we already mentioned, Halloween, all the skins and cosmetics have a creepy and ghastly vibe to them to fully bring the spirit of Halloween to Fortnite.
First, to apologize for the extended downtime, Epic will launch the “Sweat-Free” wrap.
Then, we have two uniquely designed skins that fully embrace the Fortnitemares theme and even extend it.
The Fortnitemares don’t stop there since the IO Guard will be a skin now.
Epic will also drop this new wrap together with the new glider animation.
There’s a possibility Spiderman Mythics make a return with this update.
And as the icing on the cake, Epic is updating the loading screen to fully fit the Fortnitemare theme.