All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v22.10 (Fortnitemares)

Fortnitemares is a seasonal Fortnite event happening during October to celebrate the spooky season of Halloween. This year’s update v22.10, which will bring about Fortnitemares and fresh spooky cosmetics, is set to release later on Oct. 3. While preparing for the update, Epic Games stumbled upon several mistakes, and the servers were down for roughly 11 eleven hours. This gave regular data miners like HYPEX a window of opportunity to dig out seasonal cosmetics and skins.

Since the theme of this update is, as we already mentioned, Halloween, all the skins and cosmetics have a creepy and ghastly vibe to them to fully bring the spirit of Halloween to Fortnite.

First, to apologize for the extended downtime, Epic will launch the “Sweat-Free” wrap.

The "Sweat-Free" wrap is given out as a compensation for downtime. Thanks @TwitchFaZes for letting me know! pic.twitter.com/mkmoTmjovA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 4, 2022

Then, we have two uniquely designed skins that fully embrace the Fortnitemares theme and even extend it.

The Fortnitemares don’t stop there since the IO Guard will be a skin now.

The IO Guard is now a skin! pic.twitter.com/oJwkJO1BvY — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 4, 2022

Epic will also drop this new wrap together with the new glider animation.

New Shop Text



– Start the Party!

– Golden Clouds is Back!

– New Glider Animation!

– "New Unmasked Style!" -> "New Tiger Style!" pic.twitter.com/3UzeLpfn19 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 4, 2022

There’s a possibility Spiderman Mythics make a return with this update.

The Grapple Glove was updated AND the Spider-Man Mythics received similar updates.. So Fortnite will either bring the Spider-Man Mythics back at some point or they just did this to keep it up to date internally.. pic.twitter.com/5enS6ZVZHD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 4, 2022

And as the icing on the cake, Epic is updating the loading screen to fully fit the Fortnitemare theme.