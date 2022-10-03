Battle Bus closes its doors, servers suddenly shut down as Fortnite preps for its next update

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, continually delivering quality content to its fans. That doesn’t mean that Epic Games doesn’t run into errors during the normal development of the game, however. This was proven to be true just now when Epic announced it would be taking the server offline 11 hours ahead of the downtime.

According to a tweet put out by the Fortnite Status Twitter, Epic discovered some kind of error while getting ready to update the game tonight. This is strange because Epic announced just a few hours earlier that the downtime wouldn’t be happening until 3am CT. Whatever happened, Epic has gone back on that and taken the game off way ahead of schedule.

Due to an issue, we are entering downtime early. Update 22.10 will still release tomorrow October 4th.



We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! pic.twitter.com/2wFY2Rcrt6 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 3, 2022

Unfortunately, this means that players will be unable to play Fortnite on the night of Oct. 3, 2022. As long as Fortnite‘s servers stay down players won’t be able to access their cosmetics, Creative mode, or Save the World. Servers may come back tomorrow around 4am CT at the earliest if Epic can fix the issue and get the update in place quickly.

In the meantime, the regular Fortnite data miners have made jokes and already switched to other games like Cyberpunk 2077 and FIFA. This is likely bad news for Epic, who was apparently set to re-release The Final Reckoning Pack tonight when the shop reset at 7pm CT. It appears Epic will be missing out on a night’s worth of cosmetic purchases while it fixes whatever was broken, though.