All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite Patch v16.20 | Dot Esports

Fortnite‘s 16.20 update, which rolls out on all platforms today, brings joyride vehicles to the game, introducing cars of all shapes and sizes to the island.

But along with a new Race Checkpoint device in the game's creative mode, support for 50 player games, two new bows, and more, the update includes a collection of new cosmetic items.

As always, all the cosmetics have been leaked by data miners ahead of the patches release. Aloy, from Horizon Zero Dawn and the wonderful wacky Fishstick skin, are just a few waiting to dive into players' collections.

Here's the full list of cosmetics coming to Fortnite in Patch v16.20

Skins

Image via HYPEX Image via HYPEX Image via HYPEX Image via HYPEX

Aloy

Misc