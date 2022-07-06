All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v21.20

Fortnite v21.20 is the third patch of chapter three, season three. While the first patch of every season introduces the most drastic changes to the game, the following patches include small changes and tweaks that can also shake up the metagame.

In addition to bug fixes and balance changes, Epic Games also uses the opportunity to introduce its newest cosmetics to the game. These skins generally get leaked beforehand by various community members, giving players a chance to check out what’s coming to Fortnite before the content arrives.

The long-awaited Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collaboration doesn’t seem to be ready for Patch v21.20 and could happen in August.

All the leaked skins in Fortnite v21.20

Image via ShiinaBR Image via ShiinaBR Image via HYPEX Image via HYPEX Image via iFireMonkey Image via iFireMonkey Image via HYPEX Image via HYPEX

All the leaked backblings, emotes, sprays, and wraps in Fortnite v21.20

Image via HYPEX Image via iFireMonkey Image via iFireMonkey Image via iFireMonkey Image via iFireMonkey Image via iFireMonkey Image via iFireMonkey Image via iFireMonkey Image via iFireMonkey

Most of the skins above will be available in the Fortnite store. Alternative styles and some other cosmetics may also be available through the battle pass, requiring players to complete additional challenges to unlock them. These challenges tend to be similar to weekly ones and can be completed within a few matches.