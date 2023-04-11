All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v24.20

The Easter celebration just came to a close and the Easter Bunny has only one more stop to make—Fortnite. With Fortnite’s v24.20 update, the Easter Bunny is bringing an Attack on Titan collaboration, more Crew Pack skins, quests, and other neat assets that will breathe life into the game.

So, let’s hop into all the leaked skins and cosmetics Epic Games and Easter Bunny have prepared for you while you were dyeing your eggs and chasing bunnies on the island.

All leaked skins coming to Fortnite v24.20

The most awaited collaboration of Spring 2023, Attack on Titan, is finally making its debut in Fortnite with the v24.20 update as Mikasa and Levi Ackerman will show their faces in the game’s shop for the first time.

Fortnite Battle Royale v24.20 brings the arrival of Eren Jaeger, ODM Gear and Thunder Spears to the Island. pic.twitter.com/iGYGYTGYWz — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 11, 2023

Attack on Titan x Fortnite Shop Items:



Captain Levi Skin

Transformation Serum Backbling

Mikasa Ackermann Skin

Ore Light Backbling

Citadel Scouts Loading Screen



Bundle Cost: 2,200 V-Bucks

Each skin is 1,500 V-Bucks. pic.twitter.com/jgPUbbO2ID — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 11, 2023

But that’s not all as the v24.20 update is ushering in new skin variants that can be picked up in the shop.

Dahlia Skin

Koi Agent Chigusa Skin

Koi Brawler Zero Skin

Koi Striker Envoy Skin pic.twitter.com/7UZadOs4CQ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 11, 2023

Ani Konda Skin

Renegade Runner Skin

Serenade Skin

Wendell Skin pic.twitter.com/SKqBhLXC9y — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 11, 2023

The Koi Kingdom Bundle is a Real Money Bundle. pic.twitter.com/zhtEBfOFab — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 11, 2023

I thought I tweeted this but I guess not, anyways



Wendell Skin Lobby Pose: pic.twitter.com/P9aHqwq2g2 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 11, 2023

All leaked cosmetics coming to Fortnite v24.20

If you’re a die-hard fan of Attack on Titan, you don’t need to worry as you’ll have new loading screens, back blinks, emotes, and additional assets to go with your new stunning look.

Complete an upcoming Week 5 Quest testing your Thunder Spear skills to unlock the Courageous Mikasa Spray, and complete the first of the upcoming Trigger Happy Trials (in-game quest, not a trials website) to unlock the Scowling Levi Emoticon. pic.twitter.com/PRuRtJQcru — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 11, 2023

All three Titan Run Emotes: pic.twitter.com/QWbtCHE0sT — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 11, 2023

Regiment Cloak Backbling variants pic.twitter.com/8HlfJNcviE — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 11, 2023

As icing on top of this cake, you’ll have a couple more assets to choose from when you’re getting your backpack ready to jump straight into the action.

New FNCS Drops this season: pic.twitter.com/hHko6Ti2He — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 11, 2023

New/Updated Item Shop Assets in v24.20: pic.twitter.com/i8MxwX2EE1 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 11, 2023

A lot of cosmetics added in v24.20: pic.twitter.com/BeFn1GSxMB — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 11, 2023

Although Attack on Titan is undoubtedly the star of the v24.20 update, there are plenty of goodies to pick up.