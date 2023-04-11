All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v24.20

The Easter celebration just came to a close and the Easter Bunny has only one more stop to make—Fortnite. With Fortnite’s v24.20 update, the Easter Bunny is bringing an Attack on Titan collaboration, more Crew Pack skins, quests, and other neat assets that will breathe life into the game.
So, let’s hop into all the leaked skins and cosmetics Epic Games and Easter Bunny have prepared for you while you were dyeing your eggs and chasing bunnies on the island.
All leaked skins coming to Fortnite v24.20
The most awaited collaboration of Spring 2023, Attack on Titan, is finally making its debut in Fortnite with the v24.20 update as Mikasa and Levi Ackerman will show their faces in the game’s shop for the first time.
But that’s not all as the v24.20 update is ushering in new skin variants that can be picked up in the shop.
All leaked cosmetics coming to Fortnite v24.20
If you’re a die-hard fan of Attack on Titan, you don’t need to worry as you’ll have new loading screens, back blinks, emotes, and additional assets to go with your new stunning look.
As icing on top of this cake, you’ll have a couple more assets to choose from when you’re getting your backpack ready to jump straight into the action.
Although Attack on Titan is undoubtedly the star of the v24.20 update, there are plenty of goodies to pick up.