All leaked quests coming to Fortnite v22.40

Fortnite v22.40 is coming today. Other than loads of new skins and cosmetics making their way to the game for the first time, designated leakers and Fortnite enjoyers discovered so many new quests that are making their debut.

Here’s the list of all discovered quests joining the regular daily and weekly quests with v.22.40 update.

There are going to be unique daily & weekly quests releasing in the future that when done will grant a decent amount of Battle Pass XP. pic.twitter.com/tvgeYT4666 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 15, 2022

With this update, Epic Games is launching three new quest sets: High Octane, Avian Ambush, and Bargain Bin.

New Quest Categories in v22.40: pic.twitter.com/LMrWANHgY2 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 15, 2022

This update, as you may have already heard, will be focused on the Rocket League crossover, meaning we are getting Rocket League vehicles and loads of quests that go with that. These quests all fall into the High Octane category. Here’s the list of all the High Octane quests.

There are also new daily quests tied to the upcoming weapon, the Grapple Glider.

And finally, there are Paradise two quests and Football Frenzy quests.

Paradise Part 2 quests pic.twitter.com/6Eo2vd3ujf — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 15, 2022

The Football Frenzy quests includes a currently encrypted spray as a free reward. pic.twitter.com/zK9ug8rbG1 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 15, 2022

Since Epic Games spared no effort in designing new quests that will finally give you that much-needed experience to complete your battle pass, we’ll all have our hands full these last few weeks before the new season comes to the island.