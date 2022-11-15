All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v22.40

It’s been two weeks since we’ve seen Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia make their debut in Fortnite. Although we have had a great run during Skywalker Week, all good things have come to an end. This week we’re welcoming Fortnite v.22.40 update. As usual, we have a ton of skins and cosmetic leaks that will hit the live servers soon.

The servers have been down for an hour now, and dataminers iFireMonkey and HYPEX have been incredibly busy digging out content that awaits us with v.22.40 update.

First, we have STW Pack, PS Plus Pack, and Chapter four, season one Start Pack skins.

Then, there are new shop assets coming with v.22.40 update.

We are also getting loads of new cosmetics and variants, especially those tied to the Rocket League cross-over.

iFireMonkey revealed Epic Games is introducing Pickle Rick Bundle to Fortnite. It’s still unclear how exactly you can get your hands on this.

And lastly, there are two new loading screens, with one being free.

Although we are impatiently waiting for the end of the season, there’s still so much we can do during this update, especially with the Rocket League cross-over and a series of unique quests that will grant so much Battle Pass experience.