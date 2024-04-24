All item results when feeding tamed Pets in LEGO Fortnite

With the latest LEGO Fortnite update, players have finally been able to tame animals during their adventures in the wild. There is, however, a new mechanic that allows players to gain special items by feeding animals specific food.

These combinations can give you a variety of useful items in the game, whether you’re looking for some handy healing items while you fight some monsters, some food to keep you satiated on the trek, or items to keep you alive against the elements. It will need a bit of patience on your end, but it will be incredibly worth it to build up and maintain.

Here are the all of the items you can receive from feeding Pets in LEGO Fortnite.

All items received from tamed Pets in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are plenty of Pet-Food combinations in LEGO Fortnite that can get you some of the best tools to use during your travels, like Slurp Mushrooms, Slurp Juice, Eggs, or Spicy Burgers. There are, however, some food items and other resources that cannot be given to certain Pets and farm animals.

To tame an animal, however, you will need to build a Barn. The Barn will also unlock the Animal Snack, which is used to feed wild animals so you can assign them to a Barn. Once you’ve assigned an animal to a Barn, you can interact with the Barn and place a food item for the animal to eat, which will eventually produce a certain item over a certain amount of time.

Food type Cow Pig Chicken Sheep Ram Bread N/A Slurp Mushroom N/A N/A N/A Cheese N/A Fertilizer N/A N/A N/A Corn Milk Slurp Mushroom Egg Wool Heavy Wool Corn Kernel Milk Slurp Mushroom Egg Wool Heavy Wool Corn on the Cob N/A Slurp Mushroom N/A N/A N/A Egg N/A Fertilizer N/A N/A N/A Fried Egg N/A Slurp Mushroom N/A N/A N/A Fruit Pie N/A Slurp Juice N/A N/A N/A Milk N/A Fertilizer N/A N/A N/A Pepper Seed Spicy Burger Fertilizer Fried Egg N/A N/A Pizza N/A Slurp Mushroom N/A N/A N/A Pumpkin Fertilizer Slurp Mushroom Fertilizer Fertilizer Fertilizer Pumpkin Pie N/A Slurp Mushroom N/A N/A N/A Pumpkin Seed Fertilizer Slurp Mushroom Fertilizer Fertilizer Fertilizer Raspberry Fertilizer Slurp Juice Egg Fertilizer Fertilizer Raspberry Seed Fertilizer Slurp Juice Egg Fertilizer Fertilizer Slap Berry Fertilizer Slurp Mushroom Egg Fertilizer Fertilizer Slap Juice N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Slapberry Seed Fertilizer Slurp Mushroom Egg Fertilizer Fertilizer Snow Ice Cream N/A N/A N/A N/A Snow Berry Snowberry Shake Slurp Mushroom Egg Fertilizer Fertilizer Snowberry Seed Snowberry Shake Slurp Mushroom Egg Fertilizer Fertilizer Spicy Burger N/A Fertilizer N/A N/A N/A Spicy Pepper Spicy Burger Fertilizer Fertilizer N/A N/A Vines Milk Slurp Mushroom N/A Wool Heavy Wool Wheat Milk Slurp Mushroom N/A Wool Heavy Wool Wheat Grain Milk Slurp Mushroom Egg Wool Heavy Wool

