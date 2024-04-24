Wild animals can be found everywhere on the Fortnite map.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
All item results when feeding tamed Pets in LEGO Fortnite

A little experimentation never hurt.
Tyler Esguerra
Published: Apr 24, 2024

With the latest LEGO Fortnite update, players have finally been able to tame animals during their adventures in the wild. There is, however, a new mechanic that allows players to gain special items by feeding animals specific food.

These combinations can give you a variety of useful items in the game, whether you’re looking for some handy healing items while you fight some monsters, some food to keep you satiated on the trek, or items to keep you alive against the elements. It will need a bit of patience on your end, but it will be incredibly worth it to build up and maintain.

Here are the all of the items you can receive from feeding Pets in LEGO Fortnite.

All items received from tamed Pets in LEGO Fortnite

Breeding might come to Fortnite in the future.
Welcome to your farm life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are plenty of Pet-Food combinations in LEGO Fortnite that can get you some of the best tools to use during your travels, like Slurp Mushrooms, Slurp Juice, Eggs, or Spicy Burgers. There are, however, some food items and other resources that cannot be given to certain Pets and farm animals.

To tame an animal, however, you will need to build a Barn. The Barn will also unlock the Animal Snack, which is used to feed wild animals so you can assign them to a Barn. Once you’ve assigned an animal to a Barn, you can interact with the Barn and place a food item for the animal to eat, which will eventually produce a certain item over a certain amount of time.

Food typeCowPigChickenSheepRam
BreadN/ASlurp MushroomN/AN/AN/A
CheeseN/AFertilizerN/AN/AN/A
CornMilkSlurp MushroomEggWoolHeavy Wool
Corn KernelMilkSlurp MushroomEggWoolHeavy Wool
Corn on the CobN/ASlurp MushroomN/AN/AN/A
EggN/AFertilizerN/AN/AN/A
Fried EggN/ASlurp MushroomN/AN/AN/A
Fruit PieN/ASlurp JuiceN/AN/AN/A
MilkN/AFertilizerN/AN/AN/A
Pepper SeedSpicy BurgerFertilizerFried EggN/AN/A
PizzaN/ASlurp MushroomN/AN/AN/A
PumpkinFertilizerSlurp MushroomFertilizerFertilizerFertilizer
Pumpkin PieN/ASlurp MushroomN/AN/AN/A
Pumpkin SeedFertilizerSlurp MushroomFertilizerFertilizerFertilizer
RaspberryFertilizerSlurp JuiceEggFertilizerFertilizer
Raspberry SeedFertilizerSlurp JuiceEggFertilizerFertilizer
Slap BerryFertilizerSlurp MushroomEggFertilizerFertilizer
Slap JuiceN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Slapberry SeedFertilizerSlurp MushroomEggFertilizerFertilizer
SnowIce CreamN/AN/AN/AN/A
Snow BerrySnowberry ShakeSlurp MushroomEggFertilizerFertilizer
Snowberry SeedSnowberry ShakeSlurp MushroomEggFertilizerFertilizer
Spicy BurgerN/AFertilizerN/AN/AN/A
Spicy PepperSpicy BurgerFertilizerFertilizerN/AN/A
VinesMilkSlurp MushroomN/AWoolHeavy Wool
WheatMilkSlurp MushroomN/AWoolHeavy Wool
Wheat GrainMilkSlurp MushroomEggWoolHeavy Wool
