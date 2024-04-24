All item results when feeding tamed Pets in LEGO Fortnite

With the latest LEGO Fortnite update, players have finally been able to tame animals during their adventures in the wild. There is, however, a new mechanic that allows players to gain special items by feeding animals specific food.
These combinations can give you a variety of useful items in the game, whether you’re looking for some handy healing items while you fight some monsters, some food to keep you satiated on the trek, or items to keep you alive against the elements. It will need a bit of patience on your end, but it will be incredibly worth it to build up and maintain.
Here are the all of the items you can receive from feeding Pets in LEGO Fortnite.
All items received from tamed Pets in LEGO Fortnite
There are plenty of Pet-Food combinations in LEGO Fortnite that can get you some of the best tools to use during your travels, like Slurp Mushrooms, Slurp Juice, Eggs, or Spicy Burgers. There are, however, some food items and other resources that cannot be given to certain Pets and farm animals.
To tame an animal, however, you will need to build a Barn. The Barn will also unlock the Animal Snack, which is used to feed wild animals so you can assign them to a Barn. Once you’ve assigned an animal to a Barn, you can interact with the Barn and place a food item for the animal to eat, which will eventually produce a certain item over a certain amount of time.
|Food type
|Cow
|Pig
|Chicken
|Sheep
|Ram
|Bread
|N/A
|Slurp Mushroom
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cheese
|N/A
|Fertilizer
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corn
|Milk
|Slurp Mushroom
|Egg
|Wool
|Heavy Wool
|Corn Kernel
|Milk
|Slurp Mushroom
|Egg
|Wool
|Heavy Wool
|Corn on the Cob
|N/A
|Slurp Mushroom
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Egg
|N/A
|Fertilizer
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Fried Egg
|N/A
|Slurp Mushroom
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Fruit Pie
|N/A
|Slurp Juice
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Milk
|N/A
|Fertilizer
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Pepper Seed
|Spicy Burger
|Fertilizer
|Fried Egg
|N/A
|N/A
|
|Pizza
|N/A
|Slurp Mushroom
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Pumpkin
|Fertilizer
|Slurp Mushroom
|Fertilizer
|Fertilizer
|Fertilizer
|Pumpkin Pie
|N/A
|Slurp Mushroom
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Pumpkin Seed
|Fertilizer
|Slurp Mushroom
|Fertilizer
|Fertilizer
|Fertilizer
|Raspberry
|Fertilizer
|Slurp Juice
|Egg
|Fertilizer
|Fertilizer
|Raspberry Seed
|Fertilizer
|Slurp Juice
|Egg
|Fertilizer
|Fertilizer
|Slap Berry
|Fertilizer
|Slurp Mushroom
|Egg
|Fertilizer
|Fertilizer
|Slap Juice
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Slapberry Seed
|Fertilizer
|Slurp Mushroom
|Egg
|Fertilizer
|Fertilizer
|Snow
|Ice Cream
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Snow Berry
|Snowberry Shake
|Slurp Mushroom
|Egg
|Fertilizer
|Fertilizer
|Snowberry Seed
|Snowberry Shake
|Slurp Mushroom
|Egg
|Fertilizer
|Fertilizer
|Spicy Burger
|N/A
|Fertilizer
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Spicy Pepper
|Spicy Burger
|Fertilizer
|Fertilizer
|N/A
|N/A
|Vines
|Milk
|Slurp Mushroom
|N/A
|Wool
|Heavy Wool
|Wheat
|Milk
|Slurp Mushroom
|N/A
|Wool
|Heavy Wool
|Wheat Grain
|Milk
|Slurp Mushroom
|Egg
|Wool
|Heavy Wool