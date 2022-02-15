All Fortnite Chapter 3, season one, week 11 seasonal quests

With only about a month left of the current season in Fortnite, many players are on a mission to max out their battle pass before it ends. The most dedicated players might even be working towards unlocking super styles, which is not an easy task considering the substantial amount of XP they require.

Luckily, challenges are there to help. By completing daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges, unlocking battle pass cosmetics becomes much easier. Week 11 of Fortnite Chapter Three, season one brings players a new set of seasonal challenges to tackle and gain that sweet battle pass XP.

Here are all the challenges in Fortnite Chapter Three, season one, week 11.

Challenge Reward Visit Mole Team Drill Sites (0/3) 25,000 XP Knockdown a Timber Pine while driving a vehicle (0/1) 25,000 XP Damage opponents with a Machine Pistol (0/200) 25,000 XP Defeat Mancake, Ronin, or Shanta in a duel (0/1) 25,000 XP Land at Tilted Towers and survive for 60 seconds (0/60) 25,000 XP Drive a Quadcrusher to Pinnacle Peak (0/1) 25,000 XP Edit structures (0/15) 25,000 XP Eliminate an opponent with a shotgun (0/1) 25,000 XP Travel distance while sliding (0/250) 25,000 XP

Completing all week 11 seasonal quests will grant a total of 225,000 XP, which is equal to three battle pass levels.