How to unlock Fortnite Chapter 3 Photo Negative, Scarlet Blackout, and Gilded Reality skins

Fortnite Chapter Three continues the tradition of having super styles for battle pass cosmetics, and players can find these under the Bonus Content tab. Super styles are an enhanced version of the base variant of battle pass skins which are available to players who have reached a certain level in the game. These super styles incentivize players to earn more levels in the game to unlock exclusive looks.

Battle pass cosmetics named Ronin, Spider-Man, Lt. John Llama, Shanta, and Harlowe have these three super styles. Players need to reach specific conditions to access these styles. But Haven and Gumbo won’t have these exclusive styles. Haven should have other styles available to her once her challenges go live in Fortnite.

Here is a look at all the conditions that need to be completed to unlock all of the super styles: Photo-negative, Scarlet Blackout, and Gilded Reality.

Photo Negative Style

Screengrab via Epic Games

To unlock the Photo Negative super styles, players need to complete any one of the following requirements:

Reach level 140

Claim at least 110 rewards from the battle pass

Claim 10 bonus rewards from the battle pass

Scarlet Blackout Style

Screengrab via Epic Games

To unlock the Scarlet Blackout super styles, players need to complete any one of the following requirements:

Reach level 140

Claim at least 115 rewards from the battle pass

Claim 15 bonus rewards from the Battle Pass

Gilded Reality Style

Screengrab via Epic Games

To unlock the Gilded Reality super styles, players need to complete any one of the following requirements:

Reach level 140

Claim at least 120 rewards from the battle pass

Claim 20 bonus rewards from the battle pass

Players have time to grind until March 2022. After that, a new battle pass will replace this one, and these exclusive styles won’t be coming back.