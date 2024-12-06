All Fish Trophy locations in Fortnite OG

Remember the dancing Fish Trophies of Fortnite? Well, they have returned to Fortnite OG and are ready to entertain you as you search for loot. Check out every Fish Trophy location we have discovered so far.
Where to find Fish Trophies in Fortnite OG
There are five Fish Trophies in Fortnite OG: two in Retail Row, two in Lonely Lodge, and one in Greasy Grove. If you are having trouble finding them, we have the exact locations below.
Fish Trophy in Greasy Grove
The Greasy Grove fish trophy is inside the large camping and boating supplies store. It is a two-story building full of canoes and tents, but the fish trophy is on the right as you enter the store. Dance in front of the Fish Trophy for a second to compete this location’s mission.
Fish Trophy in Retail Row
The first Retail Row Fish Trophy is outside a building east of the area. It is a huge fish, so you can’t miss it. You can use that Fish Trophy to complete your quest if you are brave enough to emote outside. If you want somewhere more private, a smaller Fish Trophy is inside that same building on your left as you go up the stairs.
Lonely Lodge Fish Trophy
The two Lonely Lodge Fish Trophies are inside the main building, just inside the entrance. One on either side of the wall faces you as you enter. Dance in front of the Fish Trophy for a second to complete the quest in this location.
When you have visited all three locations and danced in front of a Fish Trophy, you will be rewarded with 25,000 XP.
Published: Dec 6, 2024 09:52 am