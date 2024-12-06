All Fish Trophy locations in Fortnite OG

Remember the dancing Fish Trophies of Fortnite? Well, they have returned to Fortnite OG and are ready to entertain you as you search for loot. Check out every Fish Trophy location we have discovered so far.

Where to find Fish Trophies in Fortnite OG

There are five Fish Trophies in Fortnite OG: two in Retail Row, two in Lonely Lodge, and one in Greasy Grove. If you are having trouble finding them, we have the exact locations below.

Fish Trophy in Greasy Grove

Find this one inside the camping store in Greasy Grove. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Greasy Grove fish trophy is inside the large camping and boating supplies store. It is a two-story building full of canoes and tents, but the fish trophy is on the right as you enter the store. Dance in front of the Fish Trophy for a second to compete this location’s mission.

Fish Trophy in Retail Row

There is also one inside this building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Retail Row Fish Trophy is outside a building east of the area. It is a huge fish, so you can’t miss it. You can use that Fish Trophy to complete your quest if you are brave enough to emote outside. If you want somewhere more private, a smaller Fish Trophy is inside that same building on your left as you go up the stairs.

Lonely Lodge Fish Trophy

There are two Fish Trophies at Lonely Lodge on this wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The two Lonely Lodge Fish Trophies are inside the main building, just inside the entrance. One on either side of the wall faces you as you enter. Dance in front of the Fish Trophy for a second to complete the quest in this location.

When you have visited all three locations and danced in front of a Fish Trophy, you will be rewarded with 25,000 XP.

