Each season, Fortnite introduces a bevy of weapons and characters. Some of these are connected, as Exotic weapons can only be collected from specific NPCs that are hidden all over the map. These weapons can give you an edge over players who are relying on looted weapons in fights, and it can be worth making your way to these NPCs as early as possible in a match. Fortnite Chapter Four, season one is no different, and there are plenty of Exotic weapons for players to take advantage of.

Below, you will find the locations of all the Exotic weapons in the game and how many Gold Bars you will need to be able to purchase them. Remember, purchasing them will only give you the item for a single match. You lose it when eliminated or when the match ends.

All Exotic weapon locations in Fortnite Chapter four, season one

Image by Dot Esports

#1 – The Dub

Players who want to get their hands on The Dub shotgun will need to visit Surrr Burger at Anvil Square. He is in a building north of the lake, and you can get The Dub for 600 Gold Bars.

#2 – Shadow Tracker

Players who want the Shadow Tracker will need to visit Evie. Right where the grassland meets the beaches on the southwestern corner of the island, directly west of Frenzy Fields, you will find Evie selling the Shadow Track for 450 Gold Bars.