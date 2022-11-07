Do you wanna bust out some sick moves after scoring a Victory Royale in Fortnite? Who doesn’t?

In Fortnite, emotes and dances are cosmetic items that players can purchase mainly through V-Bucks, but can also be obtained by unlocking them in Battle Passes, or through the multitude of in-game and real-life game promotions.

These items enable the player to perform a short action, such as dances, which involves the player’s character moving to act it out. Emotes and dances were first introduced in Save the World back on July 25, 2017, but were greatly expanded upon with the release of Battle Royale.

Over the years, Epic Games has added a multitude of different dances and TikTok emotes, some moves being original and created by the game while others are mostly dances that have gone viral through various social media platforms such as TikTok.

If you’re having a tough time keeping up with all of them, here is a list of all the dances and TikTok emotes in Fortnite, below.

All dances and TikTok emotes in Fortnite

In total, there are a whopping 71 cumulative dances and TikTok emotes in Fortnite. They are as follows:

Emote/Dance Song Price Bim Bam Boom Bim Bam toi by Carla 500 V-Bucks Blinding Lights Blinding Lights by The Weekend 500 V-Bucks Build Up Build A B*tch by Bella Poarch 500 V-Bucks Chicken Wing It The Chicken Wing Beat by Ricky Desktop 500 V-Bucks Copines Copines by Aya Nakamura 500 V-Bucks CrazyBoy – 500 V-Bucks Crossbounce Kẻ Cắp Gặp Bà Già (DJ Long Nhat Remix) by Hoàng Thùy Linh 500 V-Bucks Dance Monkey Dance Monkey by Tones And I 300 V-Bucks Don’t Start Now Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa 500 V-Bucks Dynamic Shuffle – 500 V-Bucks Everybody Loves Me Teach Me How To Dougie by Cali Swag District 500 V-Bucks Feel The Flow Toco Toco To by Dixson Waz 500 V-Bucks Fishin’ – 500 V-Bucks Forget Me Not Forget Me Nots by Patrice Rushen 500 V-Bucks Freedom Wheels Skate by Silk Sonic 500 V-Bucks Frolic – 500 V-Bucks Gangnam Style Gangnam Style by PSY 500 V-Bucks Get Gone – 500 V-Bucks Get Griddy Right Foot Creep by NBA YoungBoy 500 V-Bucks Gloss – 500 V-Bucks Go Mufasa BOP by DaBaby 500 V-Bucks Hang Loose Celebration – Part of the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass Head Banger SICKO MODE by Travis Scott & Drake 300 V-Bucks Hey Now! Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington 500 V-Bucks Hit It Hit the Quan by iLoveMemphis 500 V-Bucks I Like To Move It I Like To Move It by Reel 2 Real & The Mad Stuntman 500 V-Bucks I’m Diamond Dynamite by BTS 800 V-Bucks In Da Party In Da Getto by J Balvin and Skrillex 500 V-Bucks It’s A Vibe Alors on danse by Stromae 300 V-Bucks It’s Dynamite! Dynamite by BTS 800 V-Bucks Jabba Switchway BOP by DaBaby 500 V-Bucks Jiggle Jiggle Jiggle Jiggle by Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux 500 V-Bucks Jug Band Poker Face by Lady Gaga 500 V-Bucks Jump Around Jump Around by House of Pain 400 V-Bucks Keep It Mello – Free as part of the Showtime Challenges Last Forever Last Forever by Ayo & Teo 500 V-Bucks Lazer Blast – 500 V-Bucks Leave The Door Open Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic 500 V-Bucks Leilt Elomr Leilt El Omr (ليلة العمر) by Hamaki 500 V-Bucks Marsh Walk – 500 V-Bucks Maximum Bounce Vibr8 by Marshmello 500 V-Bucks Monster Mash Monster Mash by Bobby “Boris” Pickett 500 V-Bucks My World Fly N Ghetto by Ayo & Teo 500 V-Bucks Never Gonna Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley 500 V-Bucks Ninja Style – 300 V-Bucks Onda Onda Tesouro Do Pirata by Tchakabum 500 V-Bucks Out West Out West by the JackBoys 500 V-Bucks Poki – 500 V-Bucks Pull Up ROCKSTAR by DaBaby 500 V-Bucks Pump Me Up About Damn Time by Lizzo 300 V-Bucks Pump Up The Jam Pump Up The Jam by Technotronic 500 V-Bucks Roller Vibes Kiss Me More by Doja Cat & SZA 1,200 V-Bucks (built-in to the Joy Skin) Rollie Rolex by Ayo & Teo 500 V-Bucks Rushin’ Around Rasputin by Boney M 500 V-Bucks Savage Savage by Megan Thee Stallion 500 V-Bucks Say So Say So by Doja Cat 500 V-Bucks Smeeze In My City by KingMostWanted 500 V-Bucks Socks – 500 V-Bucks Steady Own Brand Freestyle by FelixThe1st & Dreya Mac Only available in the Chapter 3: Season 3 Battle Pass Stuck Up by Cardi B 500 V-Bucks Sway – 500 V-Bucks The Flow alternative woah challenge by Adam Rose 500 V-Bucks The Macarena Macarena by Los Del Río 500 V-Bucks The Pollo Dance – 300 V-Bucks The Renegade Lottery by K Camp 500 V-Bucks The Silencer – 200 V-Bucks Toosie Slide Toosie Slide by Drake 500 V-Bucks Triumphant Triunfo by Emicida 500 V-Bucks Wake Up Lit Right Now by Ayo & Teo 500 V-Bucks Wanna See Me Whole Lotta Choppas by Sada Baby 500 V-Bucks Wu-Tang Is Forever C.R.E.A.M. by Wu-Tang Clan 300 V-Bucks

As you can see from the list above, Epic Games has made sure to incorporate all sorts of popular media and artists into itsTikTok emotes and dances. Even though today, the company legally incorporates all of this licensed and copyrighted material into Fortnite, this wasn’t the case since the start.

There was a period of time where Epic tread on the very thin line of getting sued for stealing original content, such as when The Floss and The Carlton were incorporated into the game, which led to the company going through a ton of legal issues, being sued by the original creators.

Most of the time, however, when dancers claimed ownership of the moves, the cases were eventually withdrawn when the U.S. Copyright Office denied copyrights, and there were even a few times when Epic Games won the lawsuits.

Those days are in the past though, as Epic Games now includes attribution, citing its creator in the emote’s details, which suggests that there has probably been a deal made with the original dancer or singer, to properly compensate the original artist and keep Epic out of the courtroom.