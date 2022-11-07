Do you wanna bust out some sick moves after scoring a Victory Royale in Fortnite? Who doesn’t?
In Fortnite, emotes and dances are cosmetic items that players can purchase mainly through V-Bucks, but can also be obtained by unlocking them in Battle Passes, or through the multitude of in-game and real-life game promotions.
These items enable the player to perform a short action, such as dances, which involves the player’s character moving to act it out. Emotes and dances were first introduced in Save the World back on July 25, 2017, but were greatly expanded upon with the release of Battle Royale.
Over the years, Epic Games has added a multitude of different dances and TikTok emotes, some moves being original and created by the game while others are mostly dances that have gone viral through various social media platforms such as TikTok.
If you’re having a tough time keeping up with all of them, here is a list of all the dances and TikTok emotes in Fortnite, below.
All dances and TikTok emotes in Fortnite
In total, there are a whopping 71 cumulative dances and TikTok emotes in Fortnite. They are as follows:
|Emote/Dance
|Song
|Price
|Bim Bam Boom
|Bim Bam toi by Carla
|500 V-Bucks
|Blinding Lights
|Blinding Lights by The Weekend
|500 V-Bucks
|Build Up
|Build A B*tch by Bella Poarch
|500 V-Bucks
|Chicken Wing It
|The Chicken Wing Beat by Ricky Desktop
|500 V-Bucks
|Copines
|Copines by Aya Nakamura
|500 V-Bucks
|CrazyBoy
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Crossbounce
|Kẻ Cắp Gặp Bà Già (DJ Long Nhat Remix) by Hoàng Thùy Linh
|500 V-Bucks
|Dance Monkey
|Dance Monkey by Tones And I
|300 V-Bucks
|Don’t Start Now
|Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa
|500 V-Bucks
|Dynamic Shuffle
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Everybody Loves Me
|Teach Me How To Dougie by Cali Swag District
|500 V-Bucks
|Feel The Flow
|Toco Toco To by Dixson Waz
|500 V-Bucks
|Fishin’
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Forget Me Not
|Forget Me Nots by Patrice Rushen
|500 V-Bucks
|Freedom Wheels
|Skate by Silk Sonic
|500 V-Bucks
|Frolic
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Gangnam Style
|Gangnam Style by PSY
|500 V-Bucks
|Get Gone
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Get Griddy
|Right Foot Creep by NBA YoungBoy
|500 V-Bucks
|Gloss
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Go Mufasa
|BOP by DaBaby
|500 V-Bucks
|Hang Loose Celebration
|–
|Part of the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass
|Head Banger
|SICKO MODE by Travis Scott & Drake
|300 V-Bucks
|Hey Now!
|Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington
|500 V-Bucks
|Hit It
|Hit the Quan by iLoveMemphis
|500 V-Bucks
|I Like To Move It
|I Like To Move It by Reel 2 Real & The Mad Stuntman
|500 V-Bucks
|I’m Diamond
|Dynamite by BTS
|800 V-Bucks
|In Da Party
|In Da Getto by J Balvin and Skrillex
|500 V-Bucks
|It’s A Vibe
|Alors on danse by Stromae
|300 V-Bucks
|It’s Dynamite!
|Dynamite by BTS
|800 V-Bucks
|Jabba Switchway
|BOP by DaBaby
|500 V-Bucks
|Jiggle Jiggle
|Jiggle Jiggle by Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux
|500 V-Bucks
|Jug Band
|Poker Face by Lady Gaga
|500 V-Bucks
|Jump Around
|Jump Around by House of Pain
|400 V-Bucks
|Keep It Mello
|–
|Free as part of the Showtime Challenges
|Last Forever
|Last Forever by Ayo & Teo
|500 V-Bucks
|Lazer Blast
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Leave The Door Open
|Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic
|500 V-Bucks
|Leilt Elomr
|Leilt El Omr (ليلة العمر) by Hamaki
|500 V-Bucks
|Marsh Walk
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Maximum Bounce
|Vibr8 by Marshmello
|500 V-Bucks
|Monster Mash
|Monster Mash by Bobby “Boris” Pickett
|500 V-Bucks
|My World
|Fly N Ghetto by Ayo & Teo
|500 V-Bucks
|Never Gonna
|Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley
|500 V-Bucks
|Ninja Style
|–
|300 V-Bucks
|Onda Onda
|Tesouro Do Pirata by Tchakabum
|500 V-Bucks
|Out West
|Out West by the JackBoys
|500 V-Bucks
|Poki
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Pull Up
|ROCKSTAR by DaBaby
|500 V-Bucks
|Pump Me Up
|About Damn Time by Lizzo
|300 V-Bucks
|Pump Up The Jam
|Pump Up The Jam by Technotronic
|500 V-Bucks
|Roller Vibes
|Kiss Me More by Doja Cat & SZA
|1,200 V-Bucks (built-in to the Joy Skin)
|Rollie
|Rolex by Ayo & Teo
|500 V-Bucks
|Rushin’ Around
|Rasputin by Boney M
|500 V-Bucks
|Savage
|Savage by Megan Thee Stallion
|500 V-Bucks
|Say So
|Say So by Doja Cat
|500 V-Bucks
|Smeeze
|In My City by KingMostWanted
|500 V-Bucks
|Socks
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Steady
|Own Brand Freestyle by FelixThe1st & Dreya Mac
|Only available in the Chapter 3: Season 3 Battle Pass
|Stuck
|Up by Cardi B
|500 V-Bucks
|Sway
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|The Flow
|alternative woah challenge by Adam Rose
|500 V-Bucks
|The Macarena
|Macarena by Los Del Río
|500 V-Bucks
|The Pollo Dance
|–
|300 V-Bucks
|The Renegade
|Lottery by K Camp
|500 V-Bucks
|The Silencer
|–
|200 V-Bucks
|Toosie Slide
|Toosie Slide by Drake
|500 V-Bucks
|Triumphant
|Triunfo by Emicida
|500 V-Bucks
|Wake Up
|Lit Right Now by Ayo & Teo
|500 V-Bucks
|Wanna See Me
|Whole Lotta Choppas by Sada Baby
|500 V-Bucks
|Wu-Tang Is Forever
|C.R.E.A.M. by Wu-Tang Clan
|300 V-Bucks
As you can see from the list above, Epic Games has made sure to incorporate all sorts of popular media and artists into itsTikTok emotes and dances. Even though today, the company legally incorporates all of this licensed and copyrighted material into Fortnite, this wasn’t the case since the start.
There was a period of time where Epic tread on the very thin line of getting sued for stealing original content, such as when The Floss and The Carlton were incorporated into the game, which led to the company going through a ton of legal issues, being sued by the original creators.
Most of the time, however, when dancers claimed ownership of the moves, the cases were eventually withdrawn when the U.S. Copyright Office denied copyrights, and there were even a few times when Epic Games won the lawsuits.
Those days are in the past though, as Epic Games now includes attribution, citing its creator in the emote’s details, which suggests that there has probably been a deal made with the original dancer or singer, to properly compensate the original artist and keep Epic out of the courtroom.