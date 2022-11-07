All dance and TikTok emotes in Fortnite

Do you wanna bust out some sick moves after scoring a Victory Royale in Fortnite? Who doesn’t?

In Fortnite, emotes and dances are cosmetic items that players can purchase mainly through V-Bucks, but can also be obtained by unlocking them in Battle Passes, or through the multitude of in-game and real-life game promotions. 

These items enable the player to perform a short action, such as dances, which involves the player’s character moving to act it out. Emotes and dances were first introduced in Save the World back on July 25, 2017, but were greatly expanded upon with the release of Battle Royale.

Over the years, Epic Games has added a multitude of different dances and TikTok emotes, some moves being original and created by the game while others are mostly dances that have gone viral through various social media platforms such as TikTok.

If you’re having a tough time keeping up with all of them, here is a list of all the dances and TikTok emotes in Fortnite, below.

All dances and TikTok emotes in Fortnite

In total, there are a whopping 71 cumulative dances and TikTok emotes in Fortnite. They are as follows:

Emote/DanceSongPrice
Bim Bam BoomBim Bam toi by Carla500 V-Bucks
Blinding LightsBlinding Lights by The Weekend500 V-Bucks
Build UpBuild A B*tch by Bella Poarch500 V-Bucks
Chicken Wing ItThe Chicken Wing Beat by Ricky Desktop500 V-Bucks
CopinesCopines by Aya Nakamura500 V-Bucks
CrazyBoy500 V-Bucks
CrossbounceKẻ Cắp Gặp Bà Già (DJ Long Nhat Remix) by Hoàng Thùy Linh500 V-Bucks
Dance MonkeyDance Monkey by Tones And I300 V-Bucks
Don’t Start NowDon’t Start Now by Dua Lipa500 V-Bucks
Dynamic Shuffle500 V-Bucks
Everybody Loves MeTeach Me How To Dougie by Cali Swag District500 V-Bucks
Feel The FlowToco Toco To by Dixson Waz500 V-Bucks
Fishin’500 V-Bucks
Forget Me NotForget Me Nots by Patrice Rushen500 V-Bucks
Freedom WheelsSkate by Silk Sonic500 V-Bucks
Frolic500 V-Bucks
Gangnam StyleGangnam Style by PSY500 V-Bucks
Get Gone500 V-Bucks
Get GriddyRight Foot Creep by NBA YoungBoy500 V-Bucks
Gloss500 V-Bucks
Go MufasaBOP by DaBaby500 V-Bucks
Hang Loose CelebrationPart of the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass
Head BangerSICKO MODE by Travis Scott & Drake300 V-Bucks
Hey Now!Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington500 V-Bucks
Hit ItHit the Quan by iLoveMemphis500 V-Bucks
I Like To Move ItI Like To Move It by Reel 2 Real & The Mad Stuntman500 V-Bucks
I’m DiamondDynamite by BTS800 V-Bucks
In Da PartyIn Da Getto by J Balvin and Skrillex500 V-Bucks
It’s A VibeAlors on danse by Stromae300 V-Bucks
It’s Dynamite!Dynamite by BTS800 V-Bucks
Jabba SwitchwayBOP by DaBaby500 V-Bucks
Jiggle JiggleJiggle Jiggle by Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux500 V-Bucks
Jug BandPoker Face by Lady Gaga500 V-Bucks
Jump AroundJump Around by House of Pain400 V-Bucks
Keep It MelloFree as part of the Showtime Challenges
Last ForeverLast Forever by Ayo & Teo500 V-Bucks
Lazer Blast500 V-Bucks
Leave The Door OpenLeave The Door Open by Silk Sonic500 V-Bucks
Leilt ElomrLeilt El Omr (ليلة العمر) by Hamaki500 V-Bucks
Marsh Walk500 V-Bucks
Maximum BounceVibr8 by Marshmello500 V-Bucks
Monster MashMonster Mash by Bobby “Boris” Pickett500 V-Bucks
My WorldFly N Ghetto by Ayo & Teo500 V-Bucks
Never GonnaNever Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley500 V-Bucks
Ninja Style300 V-Bucks
Onda OndaTesouro Do Pirata by Tchakabum500 V-Bucks
Out WestOut West by the JackBoys500 V-Bucks
Poki500 V-Bucks
Pull UpROCKSTAR by DaBaby500 V-Bucks
Pump Me UpAbout Damn Time by Lizzo300 V-Bucks
Pump Up The JamPump Up The Jam by Technotronic500 V-Bucks
Roller VibesKiss Me More by Doja Cat & SZA1,200 V-Bucks (built-in to the Joy Skin)
RollieRolex by Ayo & Teo500 V-Bucks
Rushin’ AroundRasputin by Boney M500 V-Bucks
SavageSavage by Megan Thee Stallion500 V-Bucks
Say SoSay So by Doja Cat500 V-Bucks
SmeezeIn My City by KingMostWanted500 V-Bucks
Socks500 V-Bucks
SteadyOwn Brand Freestyle by FelixThe1st & Dreya MacOnly available in the Chapter 3: Season 3 Battle Pass
StuckUp by Cardi B500 V-Bucks
Sway500 V-Bucks
The Flowalternative woah challenge by Adam Rose500 V-Bucks
The MacarenaMacarena by Los Del Río500 V-Bucks
The Pollo Dance300 V-Bucks
The RenegadeLottery by K Camp500 V-Bucks
The Silencer200 V-Bucks
Toosie SlideToosie Slide by Drake500 V-Bucks
TriumphantTriunfo by Emicida500 V-Bucks
Wake UpLit Right Now by Ayo & Teo500 V-Bucks
Wanna See MeWhole Lotta Choppas by Sada Baby500 V-Bucks
Wu-Tang Is ForeverC.R.E.A.M. by Wu-Tang Clan300 V-Bucks

As you can see from the list above, Epic Games has made sure to incorporate all sorts of popular media and artists into itsTikTok emotes and dances. Even though today, the company legally incorporates all of this licensed and copyrighted material into Fortnite, this wasn’t the case since the start.

There was a period of time where Epic tread on the very thin line of getting sued for stealing original content, such as when The Floss and The Carlton were incorporated into the game, which led to the company going through a ton of legal issues, being sued by the original creators.

Most of the time, however, when dancers claimed ownership of the moves, the cases were eventually withdrawn when the U.S. Copyright Office denied copyrights, and there were even a few times when Epic Games won the lawsuits.

Those days are in the past though, as Epic Games now includes attribution, citing its creator in the emote’s details, which suggests that there has probably been a deal made with the original dancer or singer, to properly compensate the original artist and keep Epic out of the courtroom.