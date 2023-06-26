All BTS emotes in Fortnite and how to get them

Fortnite has made a name for itself not only by being one of the best and most enjoyable Battle Royale titles on the market but also for its extensive list of legendary collaborations. One of these has been with K-Pop sensations BTS.

Unlike other collaborations, none of the BTS members have their own skins—yet. But, if you’re a member of the BTS army looking to express yourself in the battle royale then you’re in luck because there are options. Emotes are something Fortnite players have fully embraced. I know I enjoy nothing better than taking down a squad and emoting as they’re forced to watch. And, if you’re a BTS fan, this is where you can shine.

Every BTS emote in Fortnite

There are three unique BTS emotes in Fortnite, with the latest coming on June 25, 2023. Each of these has a dance and unlike some other emotes, it also plays music from the band’s iconic songs out loud when you activate it.

It’s Dynamite / I’m Diamond

Released as a bundle all the way back in Sept. 2020, It’s Dynamite and I’m Diamond joined the battle royale, giving players a new way to express their BTS fandom.

Sold as the Dynamite Pack, these two soundbites from the BTS song Dynamite, along with their dances, could be bought from the Fortnite store for 800 V-Bucks. Now, if you want to get your hands on them you’ll need to wait for them to arrive in rotation.

Run it Down

The newest addition to Fortnite’s BTS offerings is Run it Down and as the name implies this emote features music from the band’s popular song Run.

You can purchase this emote from the Fortnite store in the same way as the others, however, it is sold on its own and costs 500 V-Bucks. The good news, if you’re reading this on the day of publication, is it’s currently now available to buy! If you’re reading this after the fact, you’ll need to have some patience and wait for it to show up in the store once again.

About the author