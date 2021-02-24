Alien's Xenomorph is reportedly coming to Fortnite | Dot Esports

In space, no one can hear you scream in joy.

Fortnite is likely preparing for a horrifying visitor from outer space.

The titular Alien from the long-running Alien franchise is allegedly the next major character to cross over into the battle royale's pop culture melting pot, according to a new image and audio from multiple notable Fortnite data miners.

Both ShiinaBR and HYPEX posted an image of Fortnite's new portal, reminiscent of the Nostromo, the spaceship featured across different movies and games in the Alien franchise. It's accompanied by some terrifying, guttural roars, likely from the Xenomorph looking for some fresh meat.

Since the Predator was added to the game more than a month ago, fans could get the chance to engage in some Alien vs. Predator action—though with a lot more building and editing than in the movies.

As Fortnite approaches the end of its fifth season of Chapter Two in mid-March, there seems to be no slowing down for its crossovers. It's possible that the Alien might be the final hunter for unsuspecting prey, but potential blockbuster collaborations like Street Fighter and Terminator are seemingly always on the horizon.