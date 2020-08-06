A mysterious new item in Fortnite may indicate a Tenet event is on the way | Dot Esports

Fortnite players have found a new unique object that may suggest that a special Tenet event has begun.

Tenet is Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated spy movie that seems to involve time travel and international espionage. The plot of the movie is still unknown and the film has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans might learn more about the film through Fortnite, however, since two Tenet-related objects have appeared in the game.

The hell is this pic.twitter.com/56kIOaJHan — Rapture (@RaptureIsCool) August 6, 2020

An orange case with a triangular object on top of it can be found at Steamy Stacks in the Unit Four building. Players must destroy the floor beneath a staircase and break through the underground room’s back wall to find the object. The new objects omit faint music that sounds similar to the music featured in the official Tenet trailer.

Some fans also noticed an orange case could be seen in the trailer at the 1:35 mark, which further indicates that a special Tenet event has potentially started or is on the way. The objects can’t be picked up yet, but this could change closer to Tenet’s release date on Sept. 3.

This wouldn’t the first time that a Nolan movie has appeared in Fortnite. The Prestige, Inception, and Batman Begins were all shown as part of Fortnite’s Movie Nite in June. Fans also received an early look at Tenet in May.

It’s unclear if the in-game objects are hinting at a significant event that will impact gameplay or introduce a limited-time mode. But Fortnite players will likely encounter other Tenet-related objects in the next few weeks.