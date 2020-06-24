How to participate in Fortnite’s Movie Nite on June 26 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s Party Royale mode has been home to several live events over the past few months. And now, fans can prepare to enjoy the first Movie Nite @ Party Royale’s Big Screen event and watch one of three Christopher Nolan movies on Friday, June 26.

Fortnite fans received an early look at Nolan’s upcoming movie, Tenet, last month and can now look forward to seeing a full-length movie. The movie available will depend on a player’s region, and the movie will be shown multiple times in some places.

Three separate Christopher Nolan films will be shown on the first Movie Nite. The movies are The Prestige, Inception, and Batman Begins.

United States players will be able to watch Inception, while players from the UK will enjoy The Prestige. Various other locations will be able to watch Batman Begins, and players can view a full schedule broken down by region on the Epic Games website. Some movies will also be shown more than once, and players can plan accordingly to tune in at a convenient time.

To watch one of the movies, players just need to load up the Fortnite Party Royale mode and make their way to the western side of the map. There is no damage or weapons in the Party Royale mode, so players will be able to enjoy the movie in peace.

Streaming or broadcasting the movies is not allowed and any recordings will be subject to DMCA regulations. Players can also turn on subtitles if needed and can follow the Audio Settings Guide for instructions.

The Fortnite Party Royale mode continues to be a place for fans to enjoy live content from the safety of their homes. The first Movie Nite event is a test run for Epic and will likely occur again if it is successful.