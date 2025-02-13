FNAF’s shape-shifting villain takes spotlight in upcoming horror game

Five Nights at Freddy’s fans were in for a surprise, as Sony’s State of Play revealed the release date for the franchise’s upcoming entry: Secret of the Mimic.

The game was teased briefly in 2024 when developer Steel Wool revealed the release year for the FNAF title, and now we have a gameplay trailer on our hands along with a first look at the game’s plot. In the game, you’ll be working with Fazbear Entertainment, visiting Edwin Murray’s warehouse to retrieve the technology that he was working on.

For franchise fans, you might already know where this is heading, as Edwin Murray is actually the creator of the Mimic, a prototype endoskeleton that can appear as any character or costume. Its shape-shifting ability could allow it to disguise itself as different animatronics and play a key role in the title keeping players constantly on edge.

According to FNAF lore, Edwin Murray is one of the former engineers for Fazbear Entertainment, and he invented the Mimic to take care of his son, David, so that he can work on his projects. The Mimic started to imitate David’s actions, which lent it its name. One day, a tragic vehicle accident causes David to lose his life, and Murray loses his temper at the Mimic, who keeps reminding him of his lost son. Now that the Mimic is back, it might’ve learned Murray’s violence, and isn’t afraid to use force and deception to stop anyone who tries to enter the warehouse.

We’ve already seen a few animatronics in the trailer such as Jackie, Music Man, and many other mascots of different animals such as an Elephant, Dog, and Tiger, so the developer shouldn’t run out of creatures to jumpscare you. There also seem to be puzzles, and it looks similar to the popular 2021 FNAF title, Security Breach, which was praised for its great puzzles and world. There is a particular scene in the trailer where the player is on the terrace of the warehouse, which could mean that the game is going back to its roots.

The game’s end goal still seems to be under wraps, as you might be allowed to make Mimic and secure Murray’s research—or fall prey to the animatronics until the sun rises.

