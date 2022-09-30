When will crossplay be coming to FIFA 23’s Pro Clubs?

For the first time in the series, FIFA 23 will feature crossplay for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players, making it that much easier to play the game with your friends and family.

Users who share a platform of the same generation will get to take on the pitch with their fellow football enjoyers as they swing into the action as their favorite players and teams. One big feature that doesn’t have crossplay capabilities, however, is the popular game mode, Pro Clubs.

Pro Clubs is a game mode where one can create their own team and a custom pro player to play with friends in a full division. It isn’t as popular as Ultimate Team or Career Mode, but there’s still a dedicated fanbase that is now clamoring for crossplay capabilities so they can link up with friends on every console.

Is FIFA 23′s Pro Clubs getting crossplay capabilities?

The short answer is yes, but the developers have not given a specific timeline for the feature just yet. Richard Walz, the game design director for Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football, said the team “[recognizes] what cross-play functionality could mean to the Pro Clubs mode.”

As a result, the devs are now focusing on matchmaking in Pro Clubs, VOLTA, and FUT co-op, and ultimately, adding crossplay to Pro Clubs in the near future. It isn’t known how far into the future fans will need to wait for an update, but at least Pro Club enthusiasts haven’t been left out in the dark for too long.