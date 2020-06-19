When does FIFA 21 release?

EA unveiled some details regarding FIFA 21 yesterday during its EA Play Live event, including the fact that it’ll give a free copy of the game for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X to whoever buys it for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

EA will do this through its Dual Entitlement system, which works on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms. EA’s Dual Entitlement applies to digital or physical purchases. But if you buy a physical copy of FIFA 21 for PS4, you’ll have to buy a PS5 with a disc drive to play the upgraded version.

Dual Entitlement will carry over some of your FIFA 21 save data, such as your Ultimate Team and VOLTA Football progress. Progress in Online Seasons, Co-op Seasons, Career Mode, and Pro Clubs are tied to specific consoles, though, so that won’t transfer if you upgrade.

EA will share more details regarding FIFA 21 later this year. The publisher hasn’t revealed if it’ll change FIFA‘s current engine, FROSTBITE.

Release date

EA has revealed that FIFA 21 will launch on Oct. 9 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC (Origin and Steam). EA will reveal FIFA 21‘s release date for the next-gen consoles later this year, presumably due to the fact that there’s no official release date for the PS5 or Xbox Series X yet.

There are three versions of the game: Standard, Ultimate, and Champions edition. You can already pre-order them from EA’s website. If you pre-order the Ultimate or Champions edition, you’ll get to play FIFA 21 earlier, on Oct. 6.

Apart from gaining early access to the game, these upgraded versions offer a few advantages, such as extra packs and special kits and stadiums in Ultimate Team.