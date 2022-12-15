What’s coming to FIFA 23 FUT? Our picks for the 2022 World Cup Team of the Tournament

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is two games away from its conclusion, but we won’t have to wait that long for new FIFA 23 Ultimate Team content. EA is scheduled to release its Team of the Tournament in FUT packs on Friday, Dec. 16. It will be the last FUT promo event themed around the World Cup.

You never know just what EA will do with its FUT content. There are more factors at hand than simply who played well. Otherwise, Messi and Ronaldo would have had 20 In-Form cards each FUT season a few years back. We took those factors into consideration as well while coming up with our own Team of the Tournament selections. Going all-in with nothing but our personal opinions wouldn’t really make for a good prediction in this case.

We know for a fact that players like Achraf Hakimi and Jude Bellingham are not receiving a TOTT FUT item, not because they don’t deserve one but because that would make their new World Cup Phenom cards useless in an instant.

We’re expecting more than 11 players to receive a TOTT item, but we stuck with just the starting 11 for this prediction. The OVR ratings given below are what we’d expect them to be if EA does indeed pick these players for their own Team of the Tournament.

FIFA 23 World Cup Team of the Tournament prediction

GK: Yassine Bounou – 88 OVR (Morocco)

RB: Nahuel Molina – 86 OVR (Argentina)

CB: Romain Saïss – 86 OVR (Morocco)

CB: Joško Gvardiol – 87 OVR (Croatia)

LB: Theo Hernández – 89 OVR (France)

CM: Alexis Mac Allister – 86 OVR (Argentina)

CM: Luka Modrić – 91 OVR (Croatia)

CM: Aurelién Tchouaméni – 87 OVR (France)

RW: Lionel Messi – 95 OVR (Argentina)

ST: Kylian Mbappé – 94 OVR (France)

ST: Julián Álvarez – 87 OVR (Argentina)

We’re not reinventing the wheel with the pool of nations we’re working with for this lineup. There weren’t many players who stood out in the earlier stages of the tournament, at least not enough to break into our first 11. We expect a few such players to fill the rest of the FIFA 23 Team of the Tournament, though.

As far as honorable mentions go, we expect FIFA 23 TOTT cards to also be given to Dominik Livaković, Pepe, Casemiro, and Youssef En-Nesyri.