FIFA 23 welcomes the World Cup Phenoms to FUT: All players and their stats

The World Cup Stories are over, so it’s time to welcome the Phenoms. EA has launched a new FUT promo campaign today themed around the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The promo is called World Cup Phenoms and the first selection of player items is already in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team packs.

A week ago, EA celebrated the end of the group phase by launching the World Cup Stories FUT promo. The idea there was to honor soccer players who performed at the highest level for their nation either at the current or a previous World Cup. The theme continues with the Phenoms, all of which are players who made their debut on the biggest soccer stage during the Qatar tournament.

The format is the same as last week. The World Cup Phenoms promo will last for a week, beginning on Dec. 9 and ending on Dec. 16, right before the final. The main bulk of Phenom items was added to FUT alongside the announcement, with more content scheduled for the following days.

A total of 17 World Cup Phenoms player items are available in FUT right now: 15 regular, one SBC, and one objectives. A mini-release will follow on Sunday, Dec. 11. We expect it to contain four new cards, the same as with the World Cup Stories promo.

All FIFA 23 World Cup Phenoms cards currently available in FUT

ST: Daniel James – 85 OVR (Wales)

LM: Mikkel Damsgaard – 85 OVR (Denmark)

CB: Thilo Kehrer – 85 OVR (Germany)

RB: Jeremie Frimpong – 86 OVR (Netherlands) – SBC

CAM: Giovanni Reyna – 86 OVR (USA)

CDM: Mattéo Guendouzi – 86 OVR (France)

CB: Jules Koundé – 86 OVR (France)

CAM: Takefusa Kubo – 86 OVR (Japan)

ST: Jonathan David – 86 OVR (Canada) – Objectives

CM: Eduardo Camavinga – 87 OVR (France)

RB: Achraf Hakimi – 87 OVR (Morocco)

RM: Bukayo Saka – 88 OVR (England)

CB: Éder Militão – 88 OVR (Brazil)

CM: Pedri – 89 OVR (Spain)

ST: Lautaro Martínez – 89 OVR (Argentina)

CM: Jude Bellingham – 90 OVR (England)

ST: Rafael Leão – 91 OVR (Portugal)

These players are just beginning to leave their mark on the soccer world, but it’s always nice to receive some recognition, even if it’s just through a video game. Some Phenoms have a legitimate shot at making another appearance in FIFA 23 very soon since we expect the Team of the Tournament for the World Cup to be released this time next week.