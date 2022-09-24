What time does FIFA 23 release? | Early Access & Full Game launch times

FIFA 23 is almost here, and the fans are already ready to take the competition to this year’s title. Each FIFA title gives players a chance to start over their Ultimate Team (FUT) careers. It isn’t a complete reset, however. Fans will still be able to transfer their FIFA points from FIFA 22 to FIFA 23, giving them a slight head start.

While the game’s final build will be released on its debut date, players generally don’t have to wait long to dip their toes into the latest FIFA title. Like in previous titles, the Early Access will allow players to get an early taste of FIFA 23.

What time does the FIFA 23 Early Access start?

The FIFA 23 Early Access will start on Sept. 27 in North America and Europe at 12pm CT. Due to time zone differences, FIFA fans from Southeast Asia will have to wait till Sept. 28 for the Early Access. The Early Access lasts three days, and FIFA 23 will be released shortly after Early Access ends.

When does FIFA 23 release? Full game launch time

FIFA 23 will fully release on Sept. 30 at 12pm CT. Due to time zone differences, FIFA 23 will make its official debut on Oct. 1 in Southeast Asia.

The release times for the Early Access and the full game can also change on rare occasions. Server outages or other minor errors can cause EA to postpone the releases by a few hours, and the developer generally lets the fans know about such developments on FIFA’s official Twitter account.