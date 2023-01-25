Trapp, Mahrez, and De Ligt are the stars of this week’s TOTW in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Team of the Week 13 (TOTW) cards are available starting today in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players only have one week to get this set of TOTW items until the next squad replaces this one.

TOTW cards are upgraded versions of the players EA thinks stood out during real-life games over the past week. These cards can also be used to mark an upgrade for Ones to Watch (OTW) dynamic cards, but no card was upgraded this week.

The best players from this batch of TOTW cards are 89-rated version of Kevin Trapp from Eintracht Frankfurt, 88-rated Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich, 88-rated Stephan El Shaarawy from Roma, 88-rated Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, and 88-rated Ivan Rakitic from Sevilla.

You can get all TOTW cards are through player packs and buying them on the FUT market. The prices vary from player to player and aren’t directly tied to the overall ratings. Even though Trapp has a higher rating, De Ligt is more expensive, for example. Currently, the most expensive card is El Shaarawy’s, which can go up to 160,000 FUT coins.

If you get any of the lower-rated cards, you can quick-sell them and get around 10,000 FUT coins. Or you can keep them in case a squad-building challenge (SBC) requires an Inform card to complete it and get a better special card.

Here’s the full list of all of the TOTW 13 cards added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today:

First team

GK: 89-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

89-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: 88-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich)

88-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich) CB: 84-rated Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) RWB: 85-rated Pedro Porro (Sporting CP)

85-rated Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) CDM: 84-rated Ellyes Skhiri (FC Köln)

84-rated Ellyes Skhiri (FC Köln) CDM: 85-rated Lucas Torreira (Galatasary)

85-rated Lucas Torreira (Galatasary) CM: 85-rated Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

85-rated Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) CF: 88-rated Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla)

88-rated Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) CF: 88-rated El Shaarawy (Roma)

88-rated El Shaarawy (Roma) RM: 88-rated Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

88-rated Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) RW: 84-rated Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

Bench