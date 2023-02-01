TOTW 14 features Mavididi, Berardi, Marnez, and Olmo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA players can now find Team of the Week (TOTW) 14 cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team player packs. The cards will be available for one week until the next squad replaces this one.

TOTW cards are upgraded versions of the players EA thinks stood out during real-life games over the past week. These cards can also be used to mark an upgrade for Ones to Watch (OTW) dynamic cards, but no card was upgraded this week.

The best players from this batch of TOTW cards are the 88-rated version of Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig, 88-rated Lautaro Martínez from Internazionale, 88-rated Jonas Hofmann from Borussia M’gladbach, 88-rated Stephy Mavididi from Montpellier, and 87-rated Rodrigo De Paul from Atlético de Madrid.

The prices vary from player to player, but the high-rated cards are all priced at around 30,000 to 38,500 FUT coins. You can get all TOTW cards through player packs or by buying them on the FUT market.

If you get any of the lower-rated cards, you can quick-sell them and get around 10,000 FUT coins. Alternatively, you can keep them in case a squad-building challenge (SBC) requires an Inform card to complete it and get a better special card.

Here’s the full list of all of the TOTW 14 cards added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today:

First team

GK: 85-rated Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

85-rated Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad) CB: 85-rated Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg)

85-rated Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg) CB: 84-rated Dante Costa Santos (OGC Nice)

84-rated Dante Costa Santos (OGC Nice) CB: 83-rated Germán Pezzella (Real Betis)

83-rated Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) CAM: 88-rated Jonas Hofmann (Borussia M’gladbach)

88-rated Jonas Hofmann (Borussia M’gladbach) RM: 87-rated Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid)

87-rated Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 88-rated Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)

88-rated Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) LM: 88-rated Stephy Mavididi (Montpellier)

88-rated Stephy Mavididi (Montpellier) ST: 88-rated Lautaro Martínez (Internazionale)

88-rated Lautaro Martínez (Internazionale) RW: 87-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

87-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) ST: 85-rated Enner Valencia (Fenerbahçe)

Bench