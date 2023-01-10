Team of the Year voting is on: Here’s how to vote for FIFA 23 TOTY

One of the more exciting times of the FIFA season is when fans get to decide on the Team of the Year. That time has arrived and the voting ballots are ready for use.

Do you want to play your part in selecting the FIFA 23 TOTY? It’s easy and we’ll tell you how you can submit your vote for the FIFA 23 Team of the Year.

Before you go straight into voting, you should know that the Team of the Year nominees were announced on Jan. 9. There are 100 total FIFA 23 TOTY candidates, so the choices you have to make might be more difficult than you think.

The nominees are divided into four categories based on where they operate on the pitch. The 100 players are divided as follows:

10 goalkeepers

25 defenders

35 midfielders

30 attackers

You can only select 11 of those players for your FIFA 23 TOTY submission. Look carefully at the full list of players so you don’t accidentally miss one of your favorites. Now that you’re acquainted with the choice at hand, let’s get to voting.

How to vote for FIFA 23 TOTY

To begin the voting process, you must visit the official TOTY voting page on EA’s site. There, you will be presented with 11 empty slots, which you have to fill with your TOTY picks. All 100 players are available for selection below the empty slots, with dividing lines indicating which players are available for which positions.

There is one universal default formation, 4-3-3, which cannot be changed. This means you can select one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers from the 100 given options.

To pick a player, you have to click on his icon from the list of nominees and drag it to an eligible empty spot within your TOTY selection. Once you’ve done that for all 11 slots, all that’s left to do is check the mark where you agree with EA’s terms and conditions, and submit your vote. That’s it, you’ve done your part in selecting the FIFA 23 TOTY.

The players with the most accumulated votes will be awarded special FUT TOTY items with increased stats. Team of the Year players usually end up as some of the best items in FIFA Ultimate Team for a respectable amount of time, so voting for your favorites could ensure they are a part of the meta for weeks to come.

The TOTY will be revealed later in January.