Should you do the FUT Birthday Christopher Nkunku SBC in FIFA 23?

FUT Birthday Team 2 has been introduced to FIFA 23 players. The base release has two players with five stars for both skill moves and weak foot, Antony and Vinícius. The third such player was released as an SBC. FUT Birthday Christopher Nkunku was always going to attract FIFA 23 players’ attention, but is doing the FUT Birthday Nkunku SBC worth it?

Christopher Nkunku in FIFA 23 has been one of those players who plays much better than he has any right to for whatever reason. As FIFA players like to say, he just feels good in-game. For that reason alone, a FUT Birthday Nkunku Squad Building Challenge sounds extremely enticing. But this is far from the only reason this SBC is the focus of our attention, for better or worse.

How good is FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Nkunku?

FUT Birthday Nkunku is one of the best players you can get in FUT without throwing millions of coins at a single card. It’s true, his 89 OVR is baffling thanks to the existence of a 92 OVR World Cup Path To Glory version of Nkunku. But that card became as strong as it is due to upgrades and is currently going for 3 million coins on PC and about 2.8 million on console. So it’s not really comparable.

Taking that weird situation out of the equation allows us to see FUT Birthday Nkunku for what he really is: a five-star weak foot, five-star skill moves pacey striker with good links that also happens to fit flawlessly in the FIFA 23 meta.

How much does FUT Birthday Nkunku cost in FIFA 23?

The Christopher Nkunku FUT Birthday SBC costs around 1.2 million coins on both PC and console. This is not a cheap SBC by any means but is reasonable given the prize you get for completing it. Antony, who is basically the Premier League version of Nkunku within FUT Birthday Team 2, costs just as much on the FUT market. FUT Birthday Vinícius, the best player in the new release, costs 5.5 million.

Should you do the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Nkunku SBC?

Yes, you should complete the Christopher Nkunku FUT Birthday SBC if you can afford it. FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has its share of overpriced SBCs but we don’t consider FUT Birthday Nkunku to be one of them. It’s not some sort of magical bargain, but you will get what you are paying for.