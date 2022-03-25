Second Fantasy team released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The upgrades will start to roll out next month.

Now the pool of players featured in the Fantasy promotion in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is complete with the addition of a second batch today. Players can get the new Fantasy cards in player packs or on the FUT market.

This promotion will apply a +1 overall upgrade to the selected players released in packs, squad-building challenges (SBCs), and themed objectives. They have three chances of receiving the upgrade considering the 15 games starting April 1.

Every five games, EA will analyze if they met a certain condition based on domestic league matches. The upgrade is not progressive, so the player items can meet one of the conditions and not the rest of them and still get the +1 upgrade. The upgrades will be applied independently.

The first Fantasy team brought players such as 93-rated Marcus Rashford, 92-rated Allan Saint-Maximin, 91-rated Luís “Nani” da Cunha, and 90-rated José María Gimenez.

Here are all of the players added with this second Fantasy team: