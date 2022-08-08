Leveling up your player in Pro Clubs will be easier in FIFA 23, according to new trailer

Your virtual player can become the next Lionel Messi with considerably less dedication from your part.

EA Sports has released the official FIFA 23 Pro Clubs deep dive trailer along with its full pitch notes today, in which the developers of the soccer game went through all the changes coming to the Pro Clubs mode in the upcoming edition of FIFA.

The devs of FIFA claim that they have listened to community feedback on some of the common issues the Pro Clubs mode has faced in past editions. Two of the main complaints were that leveling up your virtual player is too much of a time sink and that the mode didn’t offer many options to play offline. Pro Clubs is mostly known as a mode where players gather their friends and form a squad to play online against others.

To address some of these issues, Pro Clubs players will be able to take their virtual player to the training pitch where they can play the official catalog of Skill Games in FIFA 23 and earn Player Growth XP up to a weekly cap. This way, the players can earn XP when their clubmates are not online to play games.

Earning XP and leveling up in Pro Clubs will be easier in FIFA 23 compared to previous versions, generally speaking. The amount of XP required to level up has “decreased considerably,” the amount of XP required to reach the maximum level has been decreased, and the maximum increased from 25 levels to 100, according to the pitch notes.

Another considerable change is to the Perks system. In FIFA 23, all of the Perks in Pro Clubs will be unlocked through the course of the first 25 levels and players will continue to unlock more perk slots when they’re beyond level 25. This decision was made because players argued that Perks were unlocked too slowly in FIFA 23 to “allow for experimentation.”

There will be four new Perks in FIFA 23:

Poacher (Attacking Perks): Increases your all-around finishing (including boosts to Volleys, Finishing, and Heading Accuracy) when inside the box.

Light Passes (Chance Creation Perks): Increases your teammates’ ability to trap and control your passes.

Interceptor (Defensive Perks): Improves your ability to intercept and disrupt your opposition’s passes and shots when defending and in close proximity to the ball.

Chase Down (Defensive Perks): Increases your Pace when defending immediately following a loss of possession. The perk will deactivate after 40 in-game seconds if you have not regained possession.

On top of the leveling changes, EA has introduced some quality-of-life updates to the Pro Clubs mode in FIFA 23. The half length has been reduced to four minutes and the matches will proceed to Golden Goal in extra time in case the match ends in a draw after regulation. Should the draw persist in Golden Goal, the match will not proceed to penalties and will finish as a draw.

The devs also assured that the stadiums and kits in Drop-In matches in Pro Clubs will rotate to create different atmospheres for each match.

These changes all look interesting on paper and the initial community response was positive. The community, however, is not entirely pleased with EA. FIFA 23 will have a cross-play system feature for the first time in the history of the franchise, but it won’t be available at launch for the Pro Clubs mode.

EA will release FIFA 23 worldwide for all players on Sept. 30.