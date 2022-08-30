An Xbox glitch on Aug. 30 allowed players to download the full version of FIFA 23, EA Sports’ soccer game that will officially launch on Sept. 30, 2022.

The glitch let Xbox Series X|S users download FIFA 23‘s Xbox One version and not only access the game, but also play it and check out what EA got cooking for Ultimate Team, which is the most popular mode in FIFA.

As we could expect, the players that were granted this early access to FIFA 23 by mistake, have started to leak all sorts of FIFA 23 content, including the best players in the game, the ratings for the best soccer clubs in the game, the kits, and the soundtrack.

Along with all the leaked overall ratings, players have not forgotten to bring up the stats of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best soccer players of all time that currently plays for Manchester United. Even though Cristiano Ronaldo is not getting any younger, he is one of the best players in FIFA 23, according to leaks.

Leaked Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA 23 ratings

Cristiano Ronaldo has a 90 overall rating in FIFA 23, according to leaks caused by the Xbox glitch. Cristiano Ronaldo is a Striker in FIFA 23 with 92 Shooting, 85 Dribbling, 81 Pace, 78 Passing, 75 Physical, and 34 Defending, as we can see in the leak below.

Should this be confirmed, Cristiano Ronaldo’s base card in FIFA 23 will be significantly worse than his base card in FIFA 22, mostly because his Pace, one of the key stats in FIFA games, has dropped from 87 in FIFA 22 to 81 in FIFA 23.