It’s true: Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond will be playable in FIFA 23

The rumors are true: Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond are coming to FIFA 23. EA has confirmed that the Emmy-winning Apple TV series will be included in the new soccer game in the form of an imaginary club and manager.

A little Twitter chatter between the official Ted Lasso and EA Sports FIFA pages a few days back sparked wishful rumors that a collaboration could be on the way. Today, both sides have confirmed that is indeed the case.

FIFA 23 will include the made-up club AFC Richmond, which will be composed of versions of characters from the show. You read that correctly, you will be able to play with Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, Roy Kent, Sam Obisanya, and the rest of the gang in FIFA 23.

AFC Richmond will have its very own custom stadium in FIFA 23, called Nelson Road, although the stadium’s use is limited to Pro Clubs mode.

The titular character Ted Lasso takes on the role of a manager in FIFA 23. He can be selected as a manager of AFC Richmond or any other team in Career mode. Lasso, alongside assistant manager Coach Beard, will make it into FUT as managerial items as well.

AFC Richmond can be used freely in Career Mode, Kick-Off, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons. The club will be slotted in the Rest of the World category in the latter three. In Career mode, you can add it to a league of your choosing.

Jason Sudeikis, who plays the role of Ted Lasso in the TV show, had this to say about the collaboration: “I am truly fortunate and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them. As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas. Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks.”

Everyone involved with the project appears to be extremely excited about it and there’s no shadow of a doubt that fans of Ted Lasso in particular will be thrilled to hear that what was merely a rumor a few days back will become reality in a few days.