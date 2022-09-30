How to Griddy in FIFA 23

In FIFA 23, players can perform a range of Celebrations by learning the unique finishing moves. Celebrating the goals you score in a soccer match adds to the game’s realistic factor, and every season fans are looking forward to seeing the new additions. The Griddy is one of the new Celebrations added in FIFA 23, and you can perform this move to show off in style after scoring against the opponents.

The Griddy is one of the popular online dance moves, and it is available in various games like Fortnite and Madden 23. You can perform this Celebration with any player in FIFA 23. Just like skill moves, fans can perform some of the most iconic dances in the game by memorizing the controls.

Here’s how to do the Griddy in FIFA 23.

How to perform the Griddy celebration in FIFA 23

Screengrab via EA Sports

To learn the Griddy celebration in FIFA 23, players need to navigate to the Customize tab, select Settings, and toggle Skill Moves to Celebrations. Under Finishing Moves, move to Selection seven. Here you get to see the exact controls to perform the Griddy.

Xbox : Hold RT + Flick Right Stick Up twice

: Hold RT + Flick Right Stick Up twice PlayStation : Hold R2 + Flick Right Stick Up twice

: Hold R2 + Flick Right Stick Up twice Keyboard: Hold Left Control + Press T

The Griddy is a simple celebration and doesn’t require players to memorize too many button functions. After scoring a goal against the opponents, your player will run towards the corner flag to celebrate. Hold down the RT/R2 button, and flick the Right Stick in the Up direction twice. Popularized by Justin Jefferson in the NFL, this viral dance move is named after its creator Allen Davis.

Soccer fans will certainly remember Chelsea’s Chrisitan Pulisic and Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga performing this dance move after scoring goals. Besides the Griddy, there are several new Celebration moves in FIFA 23 like The Eye of the Storm, Slide and Flex, Slide Salute, Gamer, and Arm Swing.