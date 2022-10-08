How to Do Every Cross in FIFA 23

Crossing is an essential technique in soccer where players chip the ball inside the box for teammates to steer it into the goal. In FIFA 23, there are various types of crosses that you can perform with players, and this mechanic allows you to create more chances on goals. Essentially, your wingers explore down the flanks, skipping past the wide defenders to put a well-timed ball in the box, which is converted into a goal through headers, volleys, and simple tap-ins.

Mastering all the different forms of crossing in FIFA 23 empowers players to navigate through the opponent’s defense with pace and precision. To become effective at the crossing mechanic, we recommend players keep training with different variations in Practice Arenas. There are also a few options in-game settings that allow players to get a slight assist when crossing the ball.

Your target should be to put the ball inside the box, between both Center Backs, allowing your Striker or Center Forward to capitalize on the chance. Players also need to factor in how much power they put behind a cross so that it doesn’t swerve off target. Here’s how to perform every cross in FIFA 23.

All crossing types and how to do them in FIFA 23

Screengrab via EA Sports

Players need to learn all the different types of crosses in FIFA 23 to use them depending on the situation. You can use winger backs to make overlapping runs allowing them to directly send a cross inside the box. Similarly, in a counter-attack situation, you want to cross the ball into the box before your Striker gets behind the opponent’s last defender. Visit the Skill Games section in FIFA 23, and finish all the challenges under the Lob Pass tab to get a comprehensive idea about crossing.

Lob Pass

The basic and most rudimentary form of crossing involves the Lob Pass, which any player can perform. While making forward runs down the flanks with wingers, you can chip the ball inside the box. You need to time the cross accordingly so that the ball invariably falls in the path of your Striker’s forward run. To perform a regular Lob Pass, press X on Xbox Controllers, Square on the PlayStation controllers, and A on Keyboard. The regular cross is the easiest to perform and is the best cross variation to understand how power, forward runs, and timing work in FIFA 23.

Low Cross

A Low Cross is another type of crossing in FIFA 23, where the player on the flanks passes the ball inside the box for Strikers to finish. Low crosses are effectively powerful passes that cut past defenders to reach your forwards. The Low Cross is highly situational, and you can take advantage of this mechanic if your opponent’s defenders are not as fast as your forwards. Similarly, players can use Low Crosses while counter-attacking to put a precise ball in your forward’s path. To perform a Low Cross, double tap X on Xbox Controllers, double tap Square on the PlayStation controllers, and double tap A on Keyboard.

High Lob

A High Lob is a form of crossing where the passer performs a long chip that lands inside the box. While performing a High Lob, the ball takes a while to travel inside the box, which means you can control your forward players to position them properly. Like the other crossing variants, the High Lob is highly situational and will not work every time. To perform the High Lob, press LB+X on Xbox controllers, L1+Square on PlayStation controllers, and Q+A on Keyboard. Two to three bars of power is enough to perform a perfect High Lob in FIFA 23.

Flair Lob

The Flair Lob is another crossing where the passer uses a trick move to chip the ball inside the box. Most often, you will find players performing the Rabona to cross the ball inside the box with a Flair Lob. Players with high skill-rating like Neymar Jr, Vinicius Jr, and Jadon Sancho are perfect for performing a Flair Lob in FIFA 23. To perform a Flair Cross, press LT+X on Xbox controllers, L2+Square on PlayStation controllers, and C+A on Keyboard. We recommend powering up the cross between two to three bars to execute a Flair Lob perfectly.

Driven Cross

The Driven Cross is by far the most precise form of crossing the ball in FIFA 23, and it is an essential mechanic to learn if you want to create more scoring opportunities from the flanks. The Driven Cross sends a well-directed ball aimed at your players inside the box. Most of the balls sent in from the Driven Cross will be at volley height, allowing your forward players to convert it into a goal with first-time shots. To perform a Driven Cross, press RB+X on Xbox Controllers, RT+Square on the PlayStation controllers, and Z+A on Keyboard. Remember, the power on Driven Crosses should be between two to three bars, not more.