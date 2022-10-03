You can get your hands on an 85-rated Flashback version of Thiago Silva from Chelsea in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This item is available through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu that EA released on Oct. 1.

This is the first Flashback card released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This promo highlights a specific moment in the featured player’s career. Silva gained this version to celebrate back Thiago Silva celebrating his debut Ligue 1 season with Paris Saint-Germain in the 2012-2013 season.

Even though his Flashback version is lower rated than his original gold card, the devs gave a generous upgrade to Silva’s Pace (+28), and milder increases to his Shooting (+8), Physical (+8), Dribbling (+4), and Passing (+1).

You can further boost Flashback Silva’s Physical (+5), Defending (+5), and Pace (+4) skills if you apply the anchor chemistry style, which are essential skills for his defensive position.

If you want to get Thiago Silva’s Flashback version, you’ll need to turn in three different squads: Brazil, Premier League, and 86-rated Squad. Here are all the required segments, their conditions, and their respective rewards:

SBC Conditions Reward Brazil 84-rated team with at least one Brazilian player. Small electrum players pack Premier League 85-rated squad and one player from the Premier League. Small prime electrum players pack 86-rated Squad A squad with 86 of minimum rating. Rare gold pack

This Flashback Silva SBC costs around 164,050 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox, and 166,350 on PC if you build these squads from scratch. You’ll have until Saturday, Oct 15, to complete this SBC before it expires.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Thiago Silva SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Flashback Thiago Silva SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Brazil

GK: 84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

84-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) LB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) CB: 84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) RB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CDM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) LM: 84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) CM: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) CM: 84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)

84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC) RM: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale) ST: 84-rated Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale)

Premier League

GK: 85-rated Filip Kostić (Juventus)

85-rated Filip Kostić (Juventus) LB: 87-rated Rodri Cascante (Manchester City)

87-rated Rodri Cascante (Manchester City) CB: 87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) CB: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) RB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CDM: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) CDM: 84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)

84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC) CAM: 84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale) ST: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Galatasaray) ST: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

86-rated Squad