In FIFA 23, players get to perform various techniques with shots, passes, crosses, and through balls. These techniques evolve over the years and require players to learn the controls to perform them in-game. The Power Shot is a new addition to FIFA 23, and it can be performed by any player in the game. Besides the Finesse, Timed, or Chip Shots, the Power Shot adds variation to a player’s shooting skills.

Like every other shot type, Power Shots are to be used situationally, and not as a primary shooting technique. Since the controls during a Power Shot become manual, you must add directional input and power tactically. Too much of both and the ball ends up in the stands. We learned while using the Power Shot in the game that it is easy to shoot off target. Luckily, we have a few tips and tricks that will help players master this shooting technique.

Here’s how to do a Power Shot in FIFA 23.

How to hit a Power Shot in FIFA 23

Screengrab via EA Sports

The Power Shot is relatively easy to execute and requires players to hold two buttons while shooting. Additionally, you need to manually apply directional input to score the goal. Here are the controls for the Power Shot.

Xbox : LB+ RB + B (shoot button) + Left Stick for directional aim

: LB+ RB + B (shoot button) + Left Stick for directional aim PlayStation: L1 + R1 + Circle (shoot button) + Left Stick for directional aim

Since the Power Shot is a new shooting technique in FIFA 23, we have a few tips and tricks you want to remember while attempting it. Firstly, the Power Shot has a slow animation, meaning your opponents can quickly counter the move if their defenders are close. Keep a bit of a gap between your striker and opposing defenders before attempting this technique. Similarly, aiming at the goal becomes manual during a Power Shot. If you put too much swing on the directional input, the shot goes wide and off target.

The Power Shot also has a focus camera feature which zooms in on your player for a few seconds before the ball is released. You can fake a Power Shot by pressing the pass button. Faking a Power Shot naturally baits the opposing defender to close in, opening up through ball lanes. Make sure to keep the power level below three bars if you are shooting from just outside the box. Players can even perform Driven Power Shots by accurately guiding the shot.

Shots in FIFA scale off various Skill Attribute ratings. Essentially, players with high Finishing, Shot Power, Long Shots, Composure, and Ball Control are the best options to use the Power Shot. The Power Shot can be used by any player in the game, but for training in the Practice Arena, we recommend using veteran Strikers like Cristiano Ronaldo or Kylian Mbappe.