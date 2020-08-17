How to complete UCL Showdown Denayer SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Denayer is part of the second UCL Showdown in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players with a UEFA Champions League (UCL) Showdown 92-rated version of Jason Denayer from Lyon if they complete it.

This is the second UCL Showdown in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. EA also added a 92-rated version of Jann-Fiete Arp from Bayern Munich. These players will play against each other in the UCL semifinals on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Whoever wins will receive a +3 overall boost.

EA has boosted all of Denayer’s stats, including Passing (+20), Dribbling (+17), Pace (+14), and Defending (+14) when you compare the UCL Showdown version with his 79-rated base gold version. Denayer didn’t receive a special card until today.

The 2nd #UCLShowdown's now live 🙌



Limited-time SBCs; the item from the winner of Wednesday's semifinal gets a +3 OVR boost ↗️👏 pic.twitter.com/p76rnaCqRx — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) August 17, 2020

UCL Showdown Denayer is an excellent option if you need a center back due to his high Pace, Defending, and Physical stats. This SBC costs around 85,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment if you build it from scratch.

If you want to complete UCL Showdown Denayer SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one Belgian player. This SBC will expire on Aug. 19 before Lyon and Bayern Munich face each other for the UCL semifinals at 2pm CT.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete UCL Showdown Denayer SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.