How to complete UCL Showdown Arp SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

This incredible version of Jann-Fiete Arp is his first special card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players with a UEFA Champions League (UCL) Showdown 92-rated version of Jann-Fiete Arp from Bayern Munich.

Arp is a part of the second UCL Showdown in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. EA also added a 92-rated version of Jason Denayer from Lyon. These players will clash against each other for the UCL semifinals on Aug. 19 and the winner will receive a +3 overall upgrade.

EA has massivelly boosted all of Arp’s stats, including Passing (+33), Physical (+29), Shooting (+25), and Dribbling (+25) when you compare the UCL Showdown version to his 67-rated base silver version, which was Arp’s only card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team until today.

Regardless of whether UCL Showdown Arp gets additionally boosted, this is an awesome card already. If you apply the hawk chemistry style, you’ll almost maximize UCL Showdown Arp’s Pace, Shooting, and Physical stats. This SBC costs around 120,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment if you build it from scratch.

If you want to complete UCL Showdown Arp SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 84-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bayern Munich. This SBC will expire on Aug. 19 before Bayern Munich and Lyon play for the UCL semifinals at 2pm CT.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete UCL Showdown Arp SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.