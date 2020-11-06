How to complete UCL RTTF Koundé’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a UEFA Champions League (UCL) Road to the Final (RTTF) 82-rated version of Jules Koundé from Sevilla to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.
This is the first special card Koundé has earned in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and it was added alongside the first set of UCL RTTF cards. The RTTF cards will receive a +1 overall upgrade every time the player’s team advances in the competition. You’ll have two weeks to complete UCL RTTF Koundé’s objectives and earn the card.
EA has upgraded all of Koundé’s stats for his UCL RTTF version, including Passing (+5), Physical (+4), Defending (+3), Pace (+3), and Dribbling (+3), when you compare this new card to Koundé’s original 79-rated gold version.
All of UCL RTTF Koundé’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic mode. Only one out of the five objectives requires you to win, though, which should make these tasks easier to complete.
Here are all five objectives that you have to complete to earn UCL RTTF Koundé.
- Swift scorer: Score four finesse goals using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least eight LaLiga players in your starting lineup.
- Launching forward: Assist five goals using LaLiga defenders in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least eight LaLiga players in your starting lineup.
- Linking LaLiga: Assist in 15 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least eight LaLiga players in your starting lineup.
- Scoring in Spain: Score 12 goals using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least eight LaLiga players in your starting lineup.
- Winning ways: Win 10 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: RTTF Classic, with at least eight LaLiga players in your starting lineup.