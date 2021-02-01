How to complete TOTY Honorable Mentions Sabitzer SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is the second SBC from this promotion.

EA Sports added an 88-rated Flashback version of Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig to FIFA 21 on Sunday, Jan. 31. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Sabitzer only has an Icon Swap card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He was added after EA released six other TOTY Honorable Mentions cards last week, including Sadio Mané, Ciro Immobile, Marquinhos, and Jesús Navas.

A new #TOTY Honourable Mentions Squad Building Challenge is available now in #FUT.#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/GnlVHHgZaW — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 31, 2021

All of Sabitzer’s skills were increased but EA mainly focused on his Defending (+13), while the rest of his stats were mildly boosted, including Passing (+6), Physical (+6), Pace (+5), and Shooting (+5) when you compare this new card to his 83-rated gold version. This is a disappointing card due to its low stats, especially since it’s part of the TOTY promotion.

TOTY Honorable Mentions Sabitzer costs around 534,800 FUT coins on Xbox One, 555,450 on PlayStation 4, and 655,350 on PC. This is an extremely overpriced card considering it’s not worth the low stats and it’s untradable.

If you want to complete the TOTY Honorable Mentions Sabitzer SBC, you’ll need to turn in three squads: RB Leipzig, Top Form, and Bundesliga. The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from RB Leipzig. The second team needs an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform card. The third and last solution asks for an 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga.

You have until Feb. 7 to get this TOTY Honorable Mentions Sabitzer SBC. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete this card right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

RB Leipzig

GK: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Marcos Llorente 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Marcos Llorente 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) LF: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) RF: Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Iago Aspas 84-rated (Celta de Vigo)

Top Form

GK: Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LB: Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla) RB: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton) CM: Mike Maignan 84-rated (Lille)

Mike Maignan 84-rated (Lille) CM: Nabil Fékir 83-rated (Betis)

Nabil Fékir 83-rated (Betis) CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton) LW: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RW: Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Villarreal)

Bundesliga