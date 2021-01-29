EA adds TOTY Mané, Immobile, Robertson, and others as Honorable Mentions in FIFA 21

Six more TOTY players will be available through packs.

EA Sports added six more TOTY players to FIFA 21 as Honorable Mentions today. These cards will be available alongside the entire TOTY squad through packs until Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The latest additions include a 93-rated Sadio Mané from Liverpool, a 91-rated Ciro Immobile from Lazio, a 91-rated Andrew Robertson Liverpool, an 89-rated Marquinhos from Paris Saint-Germain, an 88-rated Jesús Navas from Sevilla, and an 88-rated Nabil Fekir from Real Betis.

Celebrate the best of the rest from the past 12 months with #TOTY Honourable Mentions.#FUT #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/f5FC39M49Z — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 29, 2021

All of them received generally good increases to their skill stats when comparing them to their gold-version cards. This is also Robertson and Fekir’s first special cards, while Mané already has two.

The TOTY squad was voted on by the community at the start of January and is formed by three attackers, three midfielders, four defenders, and one goalkeeper. Here’s the full list of the TOTY chosen players, including the 12th man:

96-rated Manuel Neuer from Bayern Munich

94-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool

96-rated Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool

96-rated Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid

93-rated Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich

97-rated Bruno Fernandes Manchester United

96-rated Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City

96-rated Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich

97-rated Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain

98-rated Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich

98-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemont Calcio

98-rated Lionel Messi from Barcelona

Out of the Honorable Mentions, only Mané, Robertson, Marquinhos, and Navas can make a strong link with other TOTY players like Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Ramos, and Mbappé, however.