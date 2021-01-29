How to complete TOTY Honorable Mentions Grealish objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have until Feb. 5 to complete all five objectives.

EA Sports added a Team of the Year (TOTY) Honorable Mentions 87-rated version of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

Grealish already has an Inform card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He was added with six other TOTY Honorable Mentions cards today, including Sadio Mané, Ciro Immobile, Marquinhos, and Jesús Navas.

A head-turning run of form.



A #TOTY Honourable Mentions player is now unlockable through Objectives in #FUT.#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/1ZRp5VKk9m — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 29, 2021

This TOTY Honorable Mentions version is Grealish’s highest rated card. EA has highly boosted all of his stats, including Pace (+9), Shooting (+9), Passing (+9), and Physical (+8), when compared to his 87-rated gold version.

TOTY Honorable Mentions Grealish’s objectives will expire on Feb. 5. That gives you plenty of time to complete his five objectives and only one of them requires you to win the matches. Every task has to be completed in the FUT Friendly: World Beaters mode.

Here are all objectives you have to complete to earn TOTY Honourable Mentions Jack Grealish.