How to complete TOTY Honorable Mentions Grealish objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Team of the Year (TOTY) Honorable Mentions 87-rated version of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.
Grealish already has an Inform card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He was added with six other TOTY Honorable Mentions cards today, including Sadio Mané, Ciro Immobile, Marquinhos, and Jesús Navas.
This TOTY Honorable Mentions version is Grealish’s highest rated card. EA has highly boosted all of his stats, including Pace (+9), Shooting (+9), Passing (+9), and Physical (+8), when compared to his 87-rated gold version.
TOTY Honorable Mentions Grealish’s objectives will expire on Feb. 5. That gives you plenty of time to complete his five objectives and only one of them requires you to win the matches. Every task has to be completed in the FUT Friendly: World Beaters mode.
Here are all objectives you have to complete to earn TOTY Honourable Mentions Jack Grealish.
- Precise Passer: Assist with a Through Ball in two separate matches using English players in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters.
- Midfield Magic: Score a Finesse goal in three separate matches using Midfielders with min. four Skill Moves in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters.
- Letting Fly: Score three Outside of the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters.
- Successful Seven: Win seven matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters.
- Steady Scoring: Score in 12 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters