How to complete TOTS Trippier SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have until May 14 to get this card.

EA Sports added a 90-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Kieran Trippier from Atlético de Madrid to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Trippier’s second special card. He’s part of the LaLiga TOTS promotion and will be available until May 14. Team of the Season celebrates and highlights the best players who had a large impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.

EA has generally increased all of Trippier’s skills, including Pace (+17), Physical (+15), Passing (+9), Defending (+9), Dribbling (+8), and his Shooting (+7) when compared to his 83-rated gold version.

This card is good but there’s nothing particularly special about it. His strong points are his 90-rated Pace and Passing. He also has three-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+9) and Defending (+8), which will maximize his entire Pace skills and his Standing and Sliding Tackle.

This SBC costs around 185,450 FUT coins on PS4, 187,100 on Xbox One, and 218,300 on PC. That price is fair for his stats, but he can also make strong links with other incredible EFL and English players, like 96-rated Oblak, 95-rated Suárez, and 93-rated Beckham.

If you want to complete TOTS Trippier SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Atlético de Madrid and National Duty. The first solution requires an 81-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Atlético de Madrid. The second one asks for an 86-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one English player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS Kieran Trippier right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Atlético de Madrid

GK: Łukasz Fabiański 81-rated (West Ham)

Łukasz Fabiański 81-rated (West Ham) CB: Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal) CB: Michael Keane 78-rated (Everton)

Michael Keane 78-rated (Everton) CB: Tomáš Souček 81-rated (West Ham United)

Tomáš Souček 81-rated (West Ham United) LM: Vitolo 79-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Vitolo 79-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CM: Declan Rice 79-rated (West Ham United)

Declan Rice 79-rated (West Ham United) CM: James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton)

James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton) RM: Pepe 88-rated (Porto)

Pepe 88-rated (Porto) LF: Harvey Barnes 79-rated (Leicester)

Harvey Barnes 79-rated (Leicester) RF: Willian da Silva 82-rated (Arsenal)

Willian da Silva 82-rated (Arsenal) ST: Chris Wood 78-rated (Burnley)

National Duty