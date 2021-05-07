How to complete TOTS Moments William Carvalho’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 89-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments version of William Silva de Carvalho from Real Betis to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is Carvalho’s first special card. He’s part of the LaLiga TOTS promotion. TOTS celebrates and highlights the best players who had a large impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.

EA mainly increased Carvalho’s Pace (+41) and Shooting (+33) but still generally upgraded the rest of his skills, including Dribbling (+14), Defending (+14), Passing (+9), and Physical (+5), when you compare this new card to his 80-rated gold version.

This is a great card in general. It already has good stats, but you can apply the shadow chemistry style to further elevate his Pace (+10) to 94 and Defending (+8) to 97. Player Moments William Carvalho also has three-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot.

Player Moments Carvalho’s objectives will expire on May 14. That’s plenty of time to complete his four objectives and none of them require you to win matches. Every task has to be completed through Squad Battles.

Here are all of the objectives you have to complete to earn TOTS Moments William Carvalho.