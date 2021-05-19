How to complete TOTS Moments Dani Olmo SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll just have to complete one squad to get this card.

EA Sports added a 90-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments version of Daniel Olmo Carvajal from RB Leipzig to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Dani Olmo’s second special card. He’s part of the Bundesliga TOTS promotion. TOTS highlights the best players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different European leagues. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to commemorate Dani Olmo’s great backheel pass and goal against SV Werder Bremen.

EA greatly increased Dani Olmo’s Pace (+26), Physical (+18), Passing (+13), Shooting (+12), Dribbling (+12), and his Defending (+11) when compared to his 79-rated gold version.

This card is great. He has good stats, five-star skill moves, and a four-star weak foot. If you apply the hawk chemistry style, you’ll increase his Shooting (+6), Physical (+5), and Pace (+2), which will maximize his Shot Power.

This SBC costs around 218,600 FUT coins on PS4, 211,700 on Xbox One, and is a bit more expensive on PC (275,700 FUT coins). The price is fair for his stats alone, but he can also make strong links with other EFL players like 92-rated TOTS Sabitzer, 90-rated TOTS Angeliño, and legendary Spanish players like Xavi, Puyol, and Raúl.

If you want to complete TOTS Dani Olmo SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS Moments card, and at least one player from Bundesliga. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS Dani Olmo right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.